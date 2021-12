Portland Trail Blazers (11-16) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-5) The Portland Trail Blazers are at home in the Moda Center tonight, taking on the Phoenix Suns who are currently ranked second in the NBA. Portland is in the midst of a rough patch, having lost five straight games and eight of the last nine. While the Suns are also coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, they have been heating up the beginning of their season with only five total losses so far. But if we know one thing about the Trail Blazers, it’s don’t count them out until they’re out.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO