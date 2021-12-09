Well Testing Services Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Halliburton

According to the new research report the "Industrial Automation Market in Europe and Middle East & Africa with COVID-19 Impact by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial 3D Printing, Industrial Robots), Solution (SCADA, DCS), Industry and Region - Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to grow USD 36.4 billion in 2021 and reach USD 51.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for real-time data analysis across geographies and increasing adoption of latest technology across the end-use industries to improve performance. The major driving factor for the industrial automation market is the increasing demand for real-time data analysis and proactive maintenance, which would enable manufacturers to obtain better visibility of the manufacturing plant and, therefore, enhance efficiency. Also, increase in emphasis on predictive maintenance and asset management solutions, which would provide better visibility to users regarding condition of equipment, is fueling their demand.

