Star Wars Eclipse is a new game being developed by Quantic Dream

Marvel's Avengers has finally given fans of the Avengers game what they want with a new Black Widow MCU suit, or at least it's about to give fans what they've been waiting for. When developer Crystal Dynamics first began releasing MCU suits for the game this year, many of them caused a substantial backlash, with players taking umbrage with the little effort they displayed. For example, some early MCU suits for Black Widow lacked the proper hair color. Fast-forward several months, and it seems that Crystal Dynamics heard these complaints as they've begun to go the extra mile with the suits. Today, this resulted in the first MCU suit for Black Widow that changes the character's hair from orange/red to blonde, which it should be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO