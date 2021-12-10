ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars Eclipse is a new game being developed by Quantic Dream

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Star Wars game was just announced at the Game Awards. The game is titled Star Wars Eclipse and it seems to be set in the High Republic Era of the series, which is dubbed a golden age of Jedi. Star Wars Eclipse is an all-new video game...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Finally Gives Fans What They Want With New Black Widow MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers has finally given fans of the Avengers game what they want with a new Black Widow MCU suit, or at least it's about to give fans what they've been waiting for. When developer Crystal Dynamics first began releasing MCU suits for the game this year, many of them caused a substantial backlash, with players taking umbrage with the little effort they displayed. For example, some early MCU suits for Black Widow lacked the proper hair color. Fast-forward several months, and it seems that Crystal Dynamics heard these complaints as they've begun to go the extra mile with the suits. Today, this resulted in the first MCU suit for Black Widow that changes the character's hair from orange/red to blonde, which it should be.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Star Wars: Eclipse Announced At VGAs

Earlier this year rumors began to circulate involving an unannounced Star Wars title that was going to be developed by Quantic Dream, the studio best known for PlayStation Exclusives Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The rumor suggested that with EA Games’ exclusivity deal with Star Wars ending, and Quantic Dream planning to begin developing multiplatform, the companies next project would be their take on the Star War’s universe.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse Leak Says Game Still 3-4 Years Away from Launch

After the big reveal at The Game Awards 2021, a new leak about the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse surfaced and it is related to its development time span. According to Tom Henderson, a popular industry insider, has recently discovered some new details about the upcoming Star Wars game. A very recent post from him revealed the possible timeline of the game’s development. He revealed that it is currently 3-4 years away and that is the minimum of the estimated development time. Unfortunately, this could extend for longer depending on how grand the scale of this game could be and it is possible with the footage everyone saw last night.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Eclipse#Action Adventure Game#Ip
Den of Geek

Link Tank: What We Know About The High Republic Star Wars Game Eclipse

Our first look at Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game Eclipse showcases some beautiful imagery of the high republic era. “We already knew this was coming, but a reveal at The Game Awards tonight makes it official: Quantic Dream, the controversial developers of games like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, are working on a brand new game set in the Star Wars universe, on what looks like a brand new world of their creation.”
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Incredible ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Game Unveiled by Cinematic Trailer

During the Game Awards 2021, we were treated to our first look at Star Wars Eclipse—an upcoming video game set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga. The show-stopping trailer presents a darker version of a galaxy far, far away with a mix of familiar characters and Jedi, plus several never before seen species and locations. Star Wars Eclipse is still a few years away but already tops our most anticipated list. You can see the awesomeness for yourself in the trailer above.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
GeekTyrant

New Details on That STAR WARS: ECLIPSE Game, Which Is Three To Four Years Away From Release

This info comes from reporter and leaker Tom Henderson, who took to Twitter share some possible inside information on the game. He claims that Quantic Dream in Paris, which is where Star Wars: Eclipse is being co-developed, is having a hard time hiring developers for the game. It’s also reported that the game is being written by QD Paris and David Cage (Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls) is very much involved.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

5 things we learned from the Star Wars: Eclipse game trailer

The Game Awards dropped a big surprise on Star Wars fans — an entirely new game set in the High Republic era named Star Wars: Eclipse. During The Game Awards live broadcast Thursday night, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream debuted a stunning cinematic trailer for the game, which is currently in development with no set release date yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

5 video game news stories that defined the industry in 2021

It’s hard to keep track of all the gaming news that happens in a single year. The video game industry is a constantly expanding universe and even its most ardent fans couldn’t possibly keep up with it all. It would require being hooked up to an RSS feed (or Twitter, modernly) like you would an IV.
MLB
San Angelo LIVE!

Paramount Releases Trailers for Highly Anticipated Video Game Adaptations

LOS ANGELES, CA- Paramount dropped a few trailers for surprise video game movie sequel and a highly anticipated video game live action series this past weekend. Up first is the first look at the SEGE video game adaptation sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Back in 2019 when the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer dropped, fans across the internet were upset at the design of the beloved character. Instead of ignoring the fans, the crew went to work and came up with a design that fans loved and proved it by showing up to see the movie in theaters. According to boxofficemojo.com, Sonic made right…
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy