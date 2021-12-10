Two suspects arrested in City Gear burglaries, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of six suspects involved in two City Gear burglaries have been arrested, court records show.

Darnell Grayer is charged with burglary of a building and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Police continue to look for other members of the group of men who broke into the same City Gear store twice in three days and made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of Nike apparel.

According to the Memphis Police Department, six men used a pickup truck to back into the front door of the City Gear on Frayser Blvd. on Sunday, Dec. 5, and forced their way inside around 5 a.m.

The men grabbed over $20,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing in that trip and took off in a stolen tan Ford F150 and a white Chrysler 300, according to police.

Just two days later, on Dec. 7, the men returned around 5 a.m. and burglarized the business again, police said.

This time, the burglars made out with over $10,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing and sped off in a lime green Infiniti G35, in a dark Infiniti G35, and in another dark car, according to Memphis police.

Police arrested Darnell Grayer following a traffic stop hours after the Dec. 7 burglary.

According to an affidavit, Darnell and Daniel Grayer were stopped on Elvis Presley Blvd. near Whitaker Dr. just after noon on Tuesday, hours after a lime green Infinity like the one they were driving was reported at the scene of the crime.

The two were wearing the same clothing as the suspects involved in the robbery. There was also a pair of shoes that had not been released to the public at the time of the traffic stop that Darnell Grayer said were his, police reported.

Officers went to a location in the 700 block of Porter St. “in an attempt to detain Darnell Grayer for investigation purposes.” While there, officers said they found a large amount of new clothing that matched the description of items stolen from City Gear.

MPD arrested Darnell Grayer.

He told investigators that he and his brother Daniel Grayer participated in the burglary along with several people whose names he did not know.

After obtaining a search warrant for the Porter St. address, officers said they recovered multiple boxes of merchandise taken from City Gear, including shoes and clothing.

Darnell Grayer is due in court Friday.

Daniel Grayer was also arrested. Court records show he was also charged with burglary of a building and theft of property.

