ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy snow about to clobber the central mountains

By Scott Dorval
KIVI-TV
 6 days ago

The valley will see some snow showers over the next few days then it will get milder with a chance of rain showers by Sunday. A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Idaho's central mountains. For the west-central mountains, it starts early Saturday...

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Snow Storm #2 for tonight

Light snow to start the morning, with frozen elements on windshields, roads, railings, steps, driveaways. Slick conditions everywhere as temperatures will not go above 32 for the next week. Winds keep wind chill this morning 5-10 degrees. Winter Weather Advisories have expired for the valley, and linger for western Wyoming shortly through morning. Another round of advisories have been issued for Boise/western Idaho for the next storm affecting our area tonight late and tomorrow all day. We have radar-indicated accumulations of 2-5 inches for the valley and eastern highlands, 2 feet into Island Park, where avalanche warning remains in effect for Centennial Mountain areas and slopes.
ENVIRONMENT
Alissa Rose

Experts warn Arizona residents should prepare heavy storm this week.

According to National Weather Services (NWS), a dangerous storm is expected to hit many regions of Arizona this week. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, a powerful winter storm will wreak havoc. This is primarily for areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, the Kaibab Plateau, and higher terrain in northeastern Arizona above 6,500 feet in elevation.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
fox9.com

100 mph wind gusts in Colorado

Wind gusts in excess of 100 mph were reported in parts of Colorado on Wednesday, December 15, as severe weather created dangerous conditions in the region. This video, taken in Lamar, Colorado, where wind gusts of 107 mph were reported, shows flying dust and debris drastically reducing visibility. Credit: Don Steerman via Storyful.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Shadow#Mountains#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather
CBS Boston

After Potentially Record Warmth, Weekend Storm Could Bring Widespread Snowfall

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snow blowers and dust off the shovels, winter is about to make an appearance. Thus far, we have had very little impact from cold and snow. Sure, we have had a smattering of cold days and even some light snow accumulation here and there, but true New England-style winter has yet to rear its head. Let me be clear, there are no blockbuster snowstorms in the forecast just yet, but a definite change to a more “typical” December weather pattern is on the way. Before we get there though, we make one final run at 60 degrees...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Near Record Warmth, Followed by… SNOW!?

A large area of low pressure is affecting the weather from Colorado to Massachusetts this afternoon. Unfortunately, another severe weather outbreak is ongoing in the Midwest this evening and we’ll again see devastating damage from this system tomorrow. We’ll talk about that in a second, but for us, we are talking tame, light rain showers developing this evening and continuing on and off overnight. They’re gone by tomorrow morning so your commute will be A-OK.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

State Route 38 To Big Bear Reopens Following Temporary Closure Due To Heavy Snow

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the main routes to Big Bear was shut for hours down due to heavy snow resulting from a large winter storm that blew through California from Monday evening through most of Tuesday. The road was reopened early Wednesday morning to all traffic, just after 6:00 a.m. Caltrans still recommended chains for anyone driving on mountain routes due to the continued hazard and freezing temperatures. State Route 38 was shut down Tuesday from Bryant to Lake Williams, cutting off access until further notice to and from Big Bear, according to Caltrans. Just after 1 p.m., Caltrans had...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm Bringing Rain, Strong Winds To Sacramento Region Later Today

Another powerful storm is headed for our region that is expected to drop up to an inch of rain in Sacramento by the end of the day. We’ll have hit-and-miss rain in the Valley earlier today. Then, from 1-3 p.m., we’re forecasted to see light shower activity. From around 4 p.m., we’ll start to see showers that will last until midnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento by the time the storm moves out. In the Foothills, look for snow levels to drop to about 500 feet. Areas between the 500-2,000-feet could see between two to eight inches of snow. Areas above 3,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow. Rain, snow and wind return to the forecast today. Here is a look at the latest snow forecast. Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rikdgy22nF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2021 Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times, the National Weather Service says. Wind will also be a big part of this storm system. We’re expecting strong wind gusts later today of up to 40 mph.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRDO News Channel 13

High winds bring down power lines, trees across southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With hurricane-force winds pushing across southern Colorado and the Front Range Wednesday, numerous areas are seeing power lines and trees brought to the ground. KRDO crews reported seeing power lines down in Fowler, and first responders in Pueblo County said power lines were reported down near Avondale. The Colorado Department of The post High winds bring down power lines, trees across southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Dust Storm Blasts Through Lamar On Colorado’s Eastern Plains

LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4) – No, it’s not the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s, but you might think it was if you were in Lamar on Colorado’s Eastern Plains on Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Pueblo recorded a 107 mph wind gust in Lamar shortly before 9 a.m. as a front passed through southeast Colorado. It was one of many major wind gusts being recorded across the state as a High Wind Warning is in effect. The warning will be in effect until early Wednesday evening. It was a little before 9 a.m. that Don Steerman captured some video out...
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Are You Prepared For Winter Power Outages?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are prepared for all types of weather and know how to deal with extremes of heat and cold. But Wednesday’s forecast of severe mid-December storms is a meteorological curveball, and Minnesotans should think ahead about the possibility of a winter power outage. Strong winds are expected across southern and central Minnesota on Wednesday, and gusts up to 60 mph could blow away holiday decorations and knock over powerlines. In the evening, storms look to rumble over the southern half of the state, bringing the possibility of the first December tornado in Minnesota history. RELATED: Download...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect As Dangerous Gusts Bring Down Trees

CHICAGO (CBS) — A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The warning now covers the entire CBS 2 viewing area with the exception of LaPorte County, Indiana. (Credit; CBS 2) Widespread wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per blew through the area Wednesday night, with isolated wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour expected. As of 10 p.m., wind gusts of 60 mph were seen at O’Hare International Airport, 59 at Waukegan, 54 at Ottawa, and 51 at McHenry and DeKalb. The strong winds will only intensify as a band of showers and thunderstorms comes in out of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

UK weather: Snow could fall after Christmas as temperatures drop at end of month

Snow could fall after Christmas with some meteorologists predicting another “major” storm at the end of the month. Though weather conditions are reasonably mild this week there is “an increasing chance of more unsettled and windier weather” over Christmas, according to the Met Office long range forecast. Snow and rain are possible in some places in the period between December 20 and December 29. The Christmas forecast continued: “Temperatures will generally be near to below normal, perhaps rather cold in the south, feeling chilly where any fog persists, and locally mild in the north and northwest.”British Weather Services meteorologist...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy