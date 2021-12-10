ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa’s Central Library held its second Puzzlemania

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 6 days ago
Puzzlemania at Central Library in Tulsa A team sorting out their puzzle pieces

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Central Library held Puzzlemania on Dec. 8.

12 teams totaling around 60 people took place in the competition where they competed to see which team could complete their puzzle the fastest, the winner gets to keep their puzzle and gets an additional prize.

Puzzlemania at Central Library in Tulsa A team working hard to finish in first place

The assistant manager of the Central Library Rebecca Harrison says, “I think we are just excited to have people in the building, connecting together and just enjoying a good time at the library.”

The Central Library had their first puzzle competition in 2019 and say it huge success but due to the pandemic they couldn’t have the competition in 2020, but they are excited to bring it back this year.

Puzzlemania at Central Library in Tulsa A contestant finding the right piece

“I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time,” said contestant Kate Minty.

©2021 Cox Media Group

