UPDATE 2: 2 killed when truck hits stopped vehicles exiting I-78 due to another double fatal crash, police say (UPDATE) UPDATE: Interstate 78 West was reopened by just after midnight after an eastbound crash near mile marker 31 shut the highway, and the eastbound lanes were reopened by just after 4 a.m. after a related wreck near mile marker 18 in Berks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The crashes were separated by about two hours, Pennsylvania State Police said. At least one person died i the first wreck and two in the second, police said.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO