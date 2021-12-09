Capri Holdings (CPRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Capri Holdings (CPRI) closed at $66.01, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the luxury retailer had gained 4.2% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Capri Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, up 1.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.47 billion, up 12.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.33 per share and revenue of $5.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +180.53% and +33.23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Capri Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Capri Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Capri Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.86, which means Capri Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that CPRI has a PEG ratio of 0.38 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

