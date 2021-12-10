ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NJ

No. 7 Northern Highlands blanks Paramus - Boys hockey recap

By Justin Morris
 6 days ago
Jake Baratta posted two goals and one assist for Northern Highlands, ranked No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it got past Paramus, 10-0 at Sport-O-Rama ice rinks...

No. 13 Westfield over Glen Rock - Boys hockey recap

Greg Oliveri had one goal with an assist to lead Westfield, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Glen Rock at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Thomas Conrod, Michael Wilson and Matteo Mancheno each had one assist apiece for Westfield (5-2), which as won two straight games.
Howell over Toms River East - Boys hockey recap

Nico Calandra, Thomas Ricci and Tony Brandl all had lone goals to guide Howell over Toms River East, 3-1 in Toms River. Calandra’s goal was the first of his career. Nicholas Taaffe assisted on Cole Passamonti’s conversion to put the Raiders up one in the second period. The...
Cinnaminson girls basketball preview 2021-22: Young Pirates ready to compete

Last year: 12-2 Division: Burlco Patriot. Key players: Brooke Sztenderowicz, Jr.; Katie Ambos, Jr.; Rhochele Johnson, Jr.; Kelly Bleistine, Sr.; Emma Pfeiffer, So. Outlook: The Pirates were phenomenal during last season’s pandemic-shortened campaign, winning their first five games on their way to an 11-1 start. After a loss to Delran, they closed by winning seven of eight, including a win over Delran in their rematch.
Final Non-Public football rankings for the 2021 season

DePaul (9-3) St. Peter’s Prep (8-4) Note: Final Non-Public rankings is a collaborative effort with input from members of the NJ.com football staff - Bill Evans, Mike Kinney, Andrew Koob, Pat Lanni, Kevin Minnick and Joe Zedalis. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Signing Day 2021: Irvington standout turns life’s struggles into a football triumph (VIDEO)

Surviving the struggles of life as well as enjoying the triumphs has taught Justin Evans-Jenkins how to navigate life perhaps better than most. With the lessons of a roller-coaster journey under his belt, the Irvington senior gave his family, his school and his community reason to celebrate on Wednesday. After wading through an agonizing recruiting process which included weighing 15 full-ride scholarship offers, the 6-2, 270-pound defensive tackle revealed he would be taking his king-sized talents to Nebraska before a packed gymnasium at Irvington High.
National Signing Day, 2021: N.J. football stars sign after Prep, JuCo.

Everyone’s path is different. While plenty of players go straight from the Friday night lights of high school to major college football on Saturday, several others have to take a different route. Shows like “Last Chance U” have shown that while it is not the easiest route, it is possible for guys, who had to go to junior colleges or a prep school can still achieve their dream of playing major college football.
Big day for Hun football, as Raiders send six more players to Division 1 schools

Hun School Head Coach Todd Smith has always kept writers very busy on and around signing days. If you have not read this story about the pipeline from the Raiders’ campus (and also from Smith’s time at West Windsor-Plainsboro South) to the next level, it is quite fascinating: Hun has been a haven for players that want to reach the next level.
Signing Day: Bergen Catholic football commits find their homes amid NCAA coaching carousel

The NCAA football coaching carousel has been in full swing and every switch and change has had their impact felt throughout the nation. That feeling was no different at Bergen Catholic where coaching changes at the premier programs in the country either helped change decisions as to where these athletes would play at the next level or simply reaffirm their decision.
Rutgers set to keep top assistant as Temple coaching search reportedly near end

Rutgers signed one of its best recruiting classes ever Wednesday. It also appears to have retained one of the architects of the heralded group. Temple is in “advanced negotiations” to hire Texas associate head coach Stan Drayton as its next head coach, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The report comes after Rutgers cornerbacks coach Fran Brown, who has been an ace recruiter for the Scarlet Knights, emerged as a top candidate for the Owls earlier this week.
National Signing Day, 2021: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more

(Please refresh throughout the next few days for updated stories, lists and photographs) The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of...
Rutgers’ 2022 class must be offensive line breakthrough, other National Signing Day thoughts | Analysis

Greg Schiano will sign the third recruiting class of his second tenure at Rutgers on Wednesday. It is his most important one yet. By far. The 2020 class was a case of Schiano and an undermanned, in-flux staff operating at a breakneck speed in a short amount of time to add the 3-5 regional players former coach Chris Ash should have had committed for months. The 2021 class was a strong first step toward building top-level talent, although so far it is being defined by its under-the-radar finds (Kyonte Hamilton and Gus Zilinskas). And 2022 (counting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt) is the first truly big splash on a national stage.
