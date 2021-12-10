ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leon vs. Atlas FREE LIVE STREAM (12/9/21): Watch Liga MX Apertura Final, Leg 1 online, en vivo | Time, USA TV, channel

By Brian Fonseca
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlas faces Leon in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura Finals on Thursday, December 9, 2021 (12/9/21) at the Estadio Leon in León de los Aldamas, Mexico. Fans without cable can watch the match for free via a trial of fuboTV. Here’s what you need to...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Luchi Gonzalez
NJ.com

Brentford vs. Manchester United LIVE STREAM (12/14/21): Watch English Premier League online | Time, USA TV, channel

Manchester United faces Brentford in an English Premier League match on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 (12/14/21) at Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Fans can watch the match exclusively with Peacock. Subscribe to the streaming service here. Here’s what you need to know:. What: English Premier League. Who: Brentford...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Time#Tv Channel#Sling Tv#New York Red Bulls#Usa Tv#Le N De Los Aldamas#Apertura Final#Tudn#Univision Channel#Verizon Fios#Cox#Directv#Dish Hulu#American
CBS Boston

Revolution Trade Teal Bunbury To Nashville SC

FOXBORO (CBS) — The offseason moves have begun for the New England Revolution. It started Sunday, with New England trading forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville SC in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The Revs receive $75,000 in GAM from Nashville, and will receive an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics. Bunbury, 31, joined New England via trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2014 season, and spent the last eight seasons with the Revs. He departs as the franchise’s fourth-leading scorer with 45 regular season goals and 21 assists over 231 appearances. The Ontario...
MLS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
MLS
CBS Boston

New England Revolution’s New Crest Is Now In Full Effect

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution’s new crest is now the look for the club. The Revolution’s new crest, which was officially unveiled in November, is now officially the club’s primary logo as of Tuesday. The original MLS club’s new brand identity is now in full effect ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. Rooted in the region’s history as the birthplace of the American Revolution and the resilient spirit of the people of New England, the Revolution’s new crest reflects the evolution of one of Major League Soccer’s founding clubs. The Revolution’s new crest features a stylized “R” invoking the...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
176K+
Followers
85K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy