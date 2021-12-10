ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Retired judge dodges CNN reporter's questions about election review

By Email
Salamanca Press
 6 days ago

More than a year removed from the 2020...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments

The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The role of violent threats in Trump’s GOP reign, according to Republicans

Tim Alberta is out with his latest must-read this week — a profile of freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Meijer joined Congress just days before the Capitol insurrection and almost immediately jeopardized his political career by supporting Donald Trump’s impeachment. It’s a must-read, but a tough read. That’s...
POTUS
Axios

Inside Trump's hunt for "disloyal" Republicans

Donald Trump and his associates are systematically reshaping the Republican Party, working to install hand-picked loyalists across federal and state governments and destroy those he feels have been disloyal, sources close to the former president tell Axios. Why it matters: If most or all of Trump’s candidates win, he will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Questions Biden’s Authority Over ‘Social Cost of Carbon’

A Louisiana federal judge seemed unsure Tuesday whether President Joe Biden had the authority for an executive order directing agencies to use interim estimates on the social costs of greenhouse gas emissions. The estimates at issue calculate the cost of increased carbon, nitrous oxide, and methane emissions. Biden’s executive order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jim Jordan admits texting Meadows encouraging Pence to throw out some electoral college votes

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan confirmed on Wednesday that he was the author of a text message to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on 5 January that outlined an argument in favour of Vice President Mike Pence interfering in the election certification process.The message, which described Mr Pence’s supposed ability to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from states where the Trump campaign had falsely alleged widespread voter fraud, was sent just hours before rioters inspired by those false claims would storm the Capitol in an attempt to halt the process.Mr Jordan’s office told Politico on Wednesday afternoon that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Kinzinger Claps Back at Taylor Greene After She Says ‘Quitting and Defeat in ‘22 is Not Enough’ of a Punishment for Him and Cheney

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who has been pulling no punches lately, clapped back at his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she called for him and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to be ousted from the Republican House Conference. Kinzinger replied to Greene, jesting, “Huh? Batshittery...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why a specific text a GOP member sent to Meadows stands out

As part of the contempt process against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has released a series of texts the Republican received after Election Day 2020. The point, of course, is to demonstrate Meadows' importance to the overall process. To that...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

11 Democrats who could replace Joe Biden in 2024

(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

