Amazon Games announces early release date for Lost Ark

By Logan Broadley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Ark, the Korean-made isometric action MMORPG, was scheduled to release in the West on March 31, 2022, leaving players with a substantial wait between its recent beta and the full launch. However, at The Game Awards 2021, Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG announced that Lost Ark will release more than...

