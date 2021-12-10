Amazon Games announces early release date for Lost Ark

Super excited for this title to come out. Redwood City, Calif. – December 3, 2021 – Codemasters® and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today confirmed February 25 as the global launch day for GRID™ Legends. The all-action racer will feature the biggest variety of game modes, including a deeper Career with over 250 events, an epic story mode entitled ‘Driven to Glory’, the return of Drift and Elimination, and the introduction of Electric Boost racing. Drivers of all levels can immediately jump behind the wheel of over 100 vehicles at launch, race around the world from classic tracks to iconic city locations, and connect with friends and rivals in seconds with cross-platform multiplayer thanks to the hop-in feature. GRID Legends will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Origin and Steam). Pre-order either the Deluxe or Standard edition and receive exclusive Seneca & Ravenwest Double-Pack content*.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO