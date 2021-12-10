ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

West Orange over Newark East Side - Boys hockey recap

NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jack Olsen scored a hat trick with an assist and Daniel DeRonde had two assists to power West Orange to a 6-0 victory over Newark East Side at RWJ...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 8 Morris Knolls-Hills over Chatham - Boys hockey recap

Michael Simone and Kyle Thornton each scored a goal in the first period to overcome an early deficit to lead Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-1 victory over Chatham at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Manz, Matt Kuglin and Luke Dickerson (empty net) each...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Wall edges Southern - Boys ice hockey recap

Lucca Infozino connected on a power play with the game-winner at 1:06 to go as Wall won, 3-2, over Southern at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jaxon Hook opened the scoring for Wall on power play in the first period and assisted on both the goal by Anthony Campisano to tie the game at 2-2 in third period and on the winning goal by Infozino for Wall (2-2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Final Non-Public football rankings for the 2021 season

DePaul (9-3) St. Peter’s Prep (8-4) Note: Final Non-Public rankings is a collaborative effort with input from members of the NJ.com football staff - Bill Evans, Mike Kinney, Andrew Koob, Pat Lanni, Kevin Minnick and Joe Zedalis. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
RED BANK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Olsen
NJ.com

Monroe over Central Regional - Boys hockey recap

Nicholas Ctorides scored two third period goals and Dylan Batko, Nickolas Izzo, Eban Burkshot and Albert Scarmato each added a goal to power Monroe to a 6-1 victory over Central Regional at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Batko and Cameron Schwartz each added two assists apiece for Monroe (2-2-1), which...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Mount Olive - Boys ice hockey recap

Jimmy Hathaway came away with a hat trick and an assist while Tanner Clemson added a goal and three assists as Bernards-Somerville-Middlesex won, 5-2, over Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown at the Rock Ice Pavillon in Dunellen. Dylan Leonard scored while Ryan Leonard, Taylor Favreau and Aidan Gallagher each had an assist for...
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 19 Livingston over Summit - Boys hockey recap

Austin Vecchio scored two second period goals and added an assist to lead Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Summit at Warinanco Park in Elizabeth. After a scoreless first period, Zach Silva started the scoring for Livingston (8-0) off an assist from Vecchio. Vecchio then followed with his first goal of the game on an assist from Egor Tarasyuk to extend Livingston’s lead to 2-0.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Verona/Glen Ridge over Frisch - Boys ice hockey recap

Zach Gold led with two goals and an assist while Rowan Brennan added a goal and three assists as Verona/Glen Ridge won, 5-3, over Frisch at Codey Arena in West Orange. Dominick Pandiscia tallied a goal and an assist while Pyotr Sysak scored and Will Benson added an assist for Verona/Glen Ridge (5-1-1).
WEST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#The Boys#N J High School Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 13 Westfield over Glen Rock - Boys hockey recap

Greg Oliveri had one goal with an assist to lead Westfield, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Glen Rock at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Thomas Conrod, Michael Wilson and Matteo Mancheno each had one assist apiece for Westfield (5-2), which as won two straight games.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Toms River East - Boys hockey recap

Nico Calandra, Thomas Ricci and Tony Brandl all had lone goals to guide Howell over Toms River East, 3-1 in Toms River. Calandra’s goal was the first of his career. Nicholas Taaffe assisted on Cole Passamonti’s conversion to put the Raiders up one in the second period. The...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Signing Day 2021: Irvington standout turns life’s struggles into a football triumph (VIDEO)

Surviving the struggles of life as well as enjoying the triumphs has taught Justin Evans-Jenkins how to navigate life perhaps better than most. With the lessons of a roller-coaster journey under his belt, the Irvington senior gave his family, his school and his community reason to celebrate on Wednesday. After wading through an agonizing recruiting process which included weighing 15 full-ride scholarship offers, the 6-2, 270-pound defensive tackle revealed he would be taking his king-sized talents to Nebraska before a packed gymnasium at Irvington High.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson girls basketball preview 2021-22: Young Pirates ready to compete

Last year: 12-2 Division: Burlco Patriot. Key players: Brooke Sztenderowicz, Jr.; Katie Ambos, Jr.; Rhochele Johnson, Jr.; Kelly Bleistine, Sr.; Emma Pfeiffer, So. Outlook: The Pirates were phenomenal during last season’s pandemic-shortened campaign, winning their first five games on their way to an 11-1 start. After a loss to Delran, they closed by winning seven of eight, including a win over Delran in their rematch.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
176K+
Followers
85K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy