West Orange over Newark East Side - Boys hockey recap

Surviving the struggles of life as well as enjoying the triumphs has taught Justin Evans-Jenkins how to navigate life perhaps better than most. With the lessons of a roller-coaster journey under his belt, the Irvington senior gave his family, his school and his community reason to celebrate on Wednesday. After wading through an agonizing recruiting process which included weighing 15 full-ride scholarship offers, the 6-2, 270-pound defensive tackle revealed he would be taking his king-sized talents to Nebraska before a packed gymnasium at Irvington High.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO