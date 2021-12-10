Now's the time to get that raise

When I was growing up on the farm, we had no air conditioning, limited heat, and the only new vehicle we ever owned was a Gleaner M2 combine. So I understand firsthand the struggles of Missouri’s farmers. Every year is a battle for survival, with farming families at the mercy of the weather, markets, and national politics. These past few years have brought additional difficulties few could have imagined, from droughts and flooding to a pandemic, and now a supply chain crisis the likes of which we have never seen. With all of these challenges pressing on the farm families of our state, now is not the time to add to their burdens by raising property taxes on farmland.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO