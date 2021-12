One of my favorite trailers from The Game Awards 2021 was the new one for Forspoken. It gave us a little more insight into the game’s story. And the protagonist, Frey, looks like she’s in a world of trouble. A world she doesn’t even know how she got to. Check out the trailer below to see her wielding an arsenal of elemental magical abilities, dodging a dragon, and surfing on an ice board. The surfing gameplay alone looks like it has the makings of an outstanding extreme sports title. And the combat in Forspoken looks epic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO