Homewood Police revisiting 2018 cold case with $10,000 reward

By Marina Bach
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One family continues to remain hopeful that their son’s 2018 unsolved murder case will finally be solved.

Thursday, the Homewood Police Department announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest on the Cameron Bozman case.

CBS 42 spoke with Cameron’s family and they say it’s been an emotional roller coaster these past few years. They are hoping with this new reward money, it will lead them closer to an arrest.

Days have turned into months, and months have turned into years with no answers for the Bozman family as to who murdered their 18-year-old son Cameron Bozman on October 9, 2018.

“It’s really days of agony especially for me as his mom but it’s been agony for my entire family,” said Daun Bozman, Cameron’s mother.

Daun says her son was a one-of-a-kind kid that always wore his heart on his sleeve.

“Cameron was smart. He was a curious young man like most teenagers. But Cameron was victorious, humble, and loved by all of us as well as so many others,” said Daun.

To help bring the Bozman family closure to the unsolved case, the Homewood Police Department will now be offering a cash reward that leads to an arrest.

“We have $5,000 from Crime Stoppers, and we got $5,000 from the Governor’s Office. So a total of $10,000. Hopefully, that will help lead us to some information to help us solve this case,” said Sgt. Keith Smith with the Homewood Police Department.

“I’m just asking that anybody who knows anything about Cameron’s murder case come forward. I truly believe that if you didn’t pull that trigger that killed Cameron but if you know anything about it and you’re withholding it you are just as responsible as the person that did. So don’t be that person do what is right,” said Shaun Bozman Watkins, Cameron’s aunt.

As the Bozman family waits for answers as to what happened to their son, they have decided to dedicate their time to giving back to others and to help bring awareness to gun violence.

“Our movement is to provide support to any other family that is dealing with gun violence or murder we just put purpose behind our pain, but we also want justice for Cameron’s murder,” said Shaun.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Homewood Police Department (205) 332-6200 or Crime Stoppers (205)-254-7777.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

