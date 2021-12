THQ Nordic and developer KAIKO have announced that the Fatesworn expansion for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 14. The expansion will be priced at $19.99 on all platforms. You can also pick up the Fate Edition which includes the game and the Expansion for $54.99. The expansion is still coming to the Nintendo Switch version as well but no date was announced for it. You can read our review of the base game here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO