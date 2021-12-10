ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Wake 2 Confirmed During The Game Awards, Goes Full Survival-Horror

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake 2 has been officially confirmed. Tonight during The Game Awards, Remedy and Epic Games announced the long-awaited sequel to the fan-favorite, and it comes with a twist. This is not a big surprise, as a report earlier this year said Remedy was working on Alan Wake 2,...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Alan Wake 2 Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage to elaborate on Alan Wake's return, and announce that it will be a full fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Horror Game Slitterhead Announced During The Game Awards

Bokeh Game Studio released a cinematic trailer of Slitterhead, with human-like creatures that can turn into gigantic skeletal forms. The monster’s transformation shockingly resembles that in Parasyte the anime. Slitterhead is set in a cyberpunk Asian city, with people walking on the street just like they would anywhere else in the world… until someone’s face splits open and turns into a gigantic monster. Slitterhead features music from Akira Yamaoka, who is famous for his music in the Silent Hill series. While terrifying, the trailer also implies lots of action elements. We can expect our players to have some sort of means of retaliation.
COMICS
egmnow.com

Alan Wake II is coming in 2023

All of the build-up for an Alan Wake sequel over the last couple of years has culminated in an announcement for Alan Wake II at the Game Awards. The brief trailer highlights an interesting fact about Alan Wake II: According to Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake, the game will be a full-on survival horror game, unlike its more action-oriented predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Confirmed the first game to be shown at The Game Awards

Some weeks ago Geoff Keighley unveiled all the nominations for the The Game Awards 2021, the most anticipated event to be held in just a few days. Thanks also and above all to the presence of surprise titles such as It Takes Two, the awards this year will certainly prove to be very interesting.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Silent Hill Creator Reveals Slitterhead, A New Survival-Horror Game

Live at The Game Awards, Slitterhead has been revealed as the newest game from Keiichirō Toyama, the creator of Silent Hill. The game is coming from Toyama's new team, Bokeh Game Studio, and was revealed alongside a trailer that features some compelling, unnerving imagery. Get a glimpse of the...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Alan Wake 2 Revealed at The Game Awards, Launches in 2023

Remedy Entertainment is finally making a sequel to Alan Wake. The writer’s story continues in their first venture into survival horror, revealed at this year’s Game Awards. This will be Remedy Entertainment’s first survival horror game ever. The Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, Sam Lake, also revealed...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

confirmed Steelrising and Homeworld 3, rumors on Alan Wake 2 increase

A few hours from the start of The Game Awards 2021, the number of developers who announce their participation in the most anticipated videogame show of this year is growing. The latest confirmations concern Steelrising and Homeworld 3, with the increasingly pressing rumors on the presence of Alan Wake 2 in the background.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Co-op Survival Horror Game Paranormal Hunter Coming 2022

Just because you have a partner doesn't mean you're safe with Paranormal Hunter allowing players to survive haunted locations in VR. The title will allow players to explore abandoned hospitals, rundown homes, and many cursed locations inspired by Japanese horror all in VR. “We are pleased to announce Paranormal Hunter...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Survival Horror VR Game Propagation: Paradise Hotel Announced

Ragnarock studio Wanadev has announced a sequel to VR horror game, Propagation VR. It will be a full title, named Propagation: Paradise Hotel. The follow-up was announced today at the Upload VR Showcase. Check out a full trailer below in which the studio introduces the game and what it wants to achieve this time around.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Alan Wake 2 Officially Announced

One of the new announcements that appeared at The Games Awards 2021 turned out to be Alan Wake 2. We got the first trailer, but we'll have to wait until next summer for more information. More than a decade after the release of the prequel, we lived to see the...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Halo TV series will get its first full trailer during The Game Awards

The upcoming live-action Halo TV series has confirmed it’ll be showing off its first trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. A tweet from the official account gave fans a brief 15 second teaser of what to expect. We see a few marines, a few Spartans, and a glimpse at the iconic Warthog in the tease. It’s actually not the first tease we’ve had for the series so far. Fans were treated to a very brief glimpse of Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief himself during Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration stream last month.
TV SERIES
Game Informer Online

Star Wars Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, And The Game Awards 2021 Reactions | GI Show

We're back with another loaded episode of The Game Informer Show! Join some of your favorite GI editors as they discuss the best and worst parts of The Game Awards 2021! We're chopping it up about some of the biggest announcements, including Star Wars Eclipse and Wonder Woman, while also giving our takes on the night's big winners. As always, we cap off our lovely show with another introspective and fun edition of Listener Questions!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 5: Alan Wake Remastered vs. The Medium

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting the much-requested return of Alan Wake against Bloober Team's dual-reality psychological thriller, The Medium. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Rumour: Alan Wake 2 Will Be At The Game Awards This Week

The Game Awards 2021 takes place this Thursday, and it's been suggested that Remedy and Epic Games' Alan Wake 2 will get its "grand reveal" at the event, as stated by YouTuber NateTheHate on his latest podcast. The discussion, which included VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb and YouTuber MVG, was primarily about...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Remedy: Alan Wake 2 Doesn’t Have to Be The First Game You Play

Remedy: Alan Wake 2 Doesn’t Have to Be The First Game You Play. Remedy shared more information about Alan Wake 2 after it was announced at The Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director, Sam Lake, revealed to the PlayStation blog that Alan Wake 2 was a small project completed in smaller increments between significant projects. Lake reiterated that Alan Wake 2 will feature more survival horror than the action in the first game and that Remedy Entertainment “are diving deeper than any time, into an ocean full of darkness.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alan Wake 2 Will Be the ‘Most Beautiful Remedy Game Ever'

For years Remedy has been developing games on a proprietary game engine called Northlight. And Remedy creative director Sam Lake says that Alan Wake 2 will set a new bar for Remedy in terms of visual quality. “Alan Wake 2 will, by far, be the best-looking, most beautiful Remedy game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

We Need To Talk About Alan Wake 2

It's been over a decade since we've had the chance to explore the dark and mysterious corners of Bright Falls, but we won't have to wait much longer. During the 2021 Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment revealed the teaser trailer or Alan Wake 2, expected to release in 2023. Sam Lake (writer of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control), joined the stage with Geoff Keighley to announce that Alan Wake II will be the studios first full-fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES

