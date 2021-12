CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story originally aired in June 2020. Clackamas County has agreed to a $45,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by Ka'Mar Benbo and his mother stemming from an August 2019 incident in which the family alleged a sheriff's deputy pressed his knee onto Ka'Mar's neck. Ka'Mar is Black and was 12 years old at the time.

