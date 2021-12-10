ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court rejects Trump's attempt to block records from Jan. 6 committee

By Catherine Garcia
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to keep documents from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel upheld a lower court's...

