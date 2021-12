The Game Awards trailers continue with a short look at Horizon Forbidden West which finds Aloy in an insane battle against the robotic creatures that roam the land. Earlier this year Guerrilla Games has announced that it will be starting a new podcast exploring the world of Horizon, and that podcast will be called GAIACast. This podcast will be delving into all things Horizon, both Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. The first podcast dropped on November 23rd with the main focus being Horizon Zero Dawn. The first episode will be called All About Aloy, and as you can guess it will be about the main character. In addition there are some more images to see from the world of Horizon Forbidden West.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO