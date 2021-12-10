ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Azealia Banks Fires Back at Manager Jeff Kwatinetz’s Libel Lawsuit

By Nancy Dillon
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pSfx_0dIugW2M00

More than a year after she was first sued for stalking and defamation by her ex-manager, Azealia Banks has responded with a cross-complaint accusing the Prospect Park label boss of posing as a “romantic suitor” to “steal” from her.

In new paperwork obtained by Rolling Stone , Banks says Jeff Kwatinetz was 49 years old and single when he presided over an “egregious” dealmaking process in 2014 that gave his company a 15-year license to her album Broke with Expensive Taste – an album she already owned that had been produced and paid for by another record company, according to her recent filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“[Kwatinetz] attempted to control and manipulate Banks so he could eventually steal from her, by charming the 23-year-old from Harlem and attempting to convince her that he loved her,” her filing states. “He would repeatedly tell her in e-mails that he loved her, had sleepovers with her and sent her gifts.”

The “212” artist claims Kwatinetz engaged in “blurring the lines between a fiduciary and a romantic suitor so that he could take financial advantage” of her. To bolster her claim, Banks alleges Kwatinetz once sent her an email detailing the end of his working relationship with singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson.

“She fired me [because] unbeknownst to me she was in love with me and when I told her to start working out because she had a lot of TV coming up, she took it that I was calling her fat and fired me,” Kwatinetz allegedly wrote in the purported email excerpted in the cross-complaint.

Banks is counter-suing Kwatinetz with claims of breach of contract and fraud. She alleges he and his company “failed for years” to pay her her fair share of the revenues from her album. According to her filing, it wasn’t until July 1, 2020, that Prospect Park supplied its first accounting under the deal and paid Banks the “minuscule sum of $15,344.94.” Her paperwork says Prospect Park reported album revenues of $1,490,460 and costs and expenses totaling $1,296,330.

“Under the circumstances, the amount of alleged costs and expenses is outrageous,” Banks’ cross-complaint states. She also alleges the company “refused” to provide her with “backup for basically any of the expenses.”

“Ms. Banks is a talented artist, but she has been acting irresponsibly and dangerously for years,” a rep for Kwatinetz said in a statement to Rolling Stone Thursday. “Ms. Banks’ cross-complaint has no merit and is nothing more than a PR stunt. Mr. Kwatinetz will vindicate his rights in court, where he will prove that Ms. Banks’ allegations are false and slanderous.”

For his part, Kwatinetz first sued Banks for defamation and stalking on Sept. 24, 2020 but moved to dismiss the civil action in March. He filed a follow-up complaint Sept. 20, 2021 with similar causes of defamation, trade libel and stalking.

According to Kwatinetz, Banks started ranting against him and Prospect Park in June 2020 with “blatantly false claims” alleging he was withholding royalties. “Banks’ claims run the gamut of the absurd and could easily be ignored and written off as the rantings of a lunatic, but her recent rants took an ominous and dangerous turn,” his complaint states.

He claims Banks posted messages on YouTube and other social media platforms that he believes “threatened the lives” of his wife and young child, in addition to himself. One post included a photo of Banks outside his home in Los Angeles, his paperwork alleges.

“All of this terrifying conduct appears to be a coordinated campaign of extortion. Sadly, for Banks, it all comes down to money to which she is not entitled, and there appear to be no means she will not use to get it,” his complaint states.

The next court hearing in the case is set for Feb. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

Two key organizers of the main Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C. are coming in from the cold. Dustin Stockton and Jennifer Lynn Lawrence are set to testify next week before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The pair will deliver testimony and turn over documents, including text messages, that indicate the extensive involvement members of Congress and the Trump administration had in planning the House challenge to certifying Biden’s election and rally near the White House where Donald Trump spoke — efforts that ultimately contributed to a massive and violent attack on the Capitol. Among the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Rally Organizers Sue to Prevent Committee From Getting Their Phone Records

Organizers of the Jan. 6 rally, hoping to keep Congress from obtaining their cell phone data, have sue telecom giant Verizon. The plaintiffs include former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s niece, Maggie Mulvaney, as well as Justin Caporale, Tim Unes, and Megan Powers. The organizers of rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol argue in the suit that the subpoena from the House committee investigating Jan. 6 requesting cell phone records “lacks a lawful purpose and seeks to invade the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to privacy and to confidential political communications.” The plaintiffs also claim that they “voluntarily sat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance, Bitch’ at Megan Thee Stallion Before Shooting Her Feet: Detective

An “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at the feet of Megan Thee Stallion during a roadside dispute following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house last year, according to testimony Tuesday in the rapper’s felony assault case in Los Angeles. LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner said Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, recounted the vivid exchange during police interviews after she allegedly was shot in both feet by the Alone at Prom rapper, born Daystar Peterson, upon exiting a vehicle in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. “As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr. Peterson yelling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black America Web

City Boys Up!: Azealia Banks Says Her Manager Used Love To Finesse Her Out Of Money

Azealia Banks is coming for her coin. She alleges her former manager developed an intimate relationship with the purposes of defrauding her. As spotted on Madame Noire the Harlem, New York performer is missing money and says her ex-boyfriend is responsible for the thievery. Rolling Stone reports that Banks has responded to a libel suit filed by Jeff Kwatinetz. In her countersuit she claims her former label boss at Prospect Park soon turned their professional relationship into a personal one; she says he posed as a “romantic suitor” to “steal” from her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Azealia Banks
Person
Jeff Kwatinetz
uticaphoenix.net

Drake Fires Back at ‘Frivolous’ $4 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Filed

Drake is facing a bizarre billion-dollar legal issue after a woman who was arrested for trespassing on his property nearly five years ago, slapped the Grammy-award-winning artist with a $4 billion defamation lawsuit. According to legal documents obtained by gossip website Radar Online, in a suit filed in June, Mesha...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Photos With Fan On Breakfast Date At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a morning breakfast date at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, and happily took selfies with a music journalist!. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted on yet another date! The SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live actor enjoyed a ritzy breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 27 — just two days after Thanksgiving. While paparazzi didn’t seem to catch the new couple heading into the iconic Los Angeles spot, music journalist Paul Barewijk recognized the two and asked for a selfie.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Royalties#Libel Lawsuit#Prospect Park
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia Get Into Fight During ‘Verzuz’ Battle

The Verzuz battle between legendary rap groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia on Thursday night (Dec. 2) was a glorious occasion for fans of both crews, as each took the stage at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles to perform their biggest hits and fan-favorites throughout the evening. However, the pairing didn’t come without its share of hiccups, particularly the near-brawl that almost transpired between members of both groups midway through the battle. The drama occurred when Bone Thug-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone voiced his displeasure with members of Three 6 Mafia seemingly “mocking” the volatile rapper while performing one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Peloton Responds to ‘And Just Like That…’ Death With Clever ‘Mr. Big’ Ad

Stationary bike company Peloton — facing a stock drop after its product was tied to the fictional death of a beloved Sex and the City character — responded swiftly and effectively Sunday with a new ad that revives the character, or at least the actor that plays him, for “another ride.” Ryan Reynolds, who narrates the ad, shared the 30-second commercial on Twitter with an “Unspoiler Alert” warning. The video stars actor Chris Noth, a.k.a. Sex and the City’s Mr. Big, who dies of a heart attack shortly after riding the stationary bike during a class hosted by his favorite trainer...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Residents of Trump-Loving Retirement Community Arrested for Allegedly Voting Twice in 2020 Election

Authorities have arrested and charged three residents of a Florida retirement community for allegedly casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. Joan Halstead, Jay Ketcik, and John Rider all face a third-degree felony charge for their votes, which could land them in prison for up to five years. It’s unknown which candidate they favored, but Halstead and Ketcik are both registered Republicans, The Orlando Sentinel reported (Rider does not have a register party affiliation). The retirement community where the trio lived, The Villages, is also a well-known MAGA hub, and pro-Trump material has reportedly...
ORLANDO, FL
94.3 Lite FM

‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Former America's Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks has passed away. On Monday (Dec. 6), Hicks' body was found unresponsive at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina, according to TMZ. Chad Brooks, Chief Deputy for the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, told Entertainment Tonight that the musician's death is being investigated...
LIBERTY, SC
Rolling Stone

Extreme Storms Will Be ‘New Normal,’ FEMA Head Warns After Deadly Tornadoes

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency warned that extreme weather events like the tornados that recently devastated portions of the South and Midwest will become increasingly common as climate change wreaks havoc on the planet. “This is going to be our new normal,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said on CNN’s State of the Union. At least 90 people died, according to The New York Times, after a string of tornadoes tore through more than 200 miles across the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. “This is the deadliest tornado event we have ever had,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear...
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy