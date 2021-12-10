One dead after being shot while driving, crashes into building
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at Lagrange and E. Central Ave. that left one person dead Thursday night....www.13abc.com
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at Lagrange and E. Central Ave. that left one person dead Thursday night....www.13abc.com
seems like always in same areas lets try stop and frisk and actually put some one in jail nope a guy with a lil money speeding is more of a threat all about $$$
I remember growing up in that area when it was safe, called the Polish village, so sad how it has deteriorated over the years😔
When they stop and frisk the race card always comes out. Let them keep shooting each other. Might take while but it’ll end
Comments / 27