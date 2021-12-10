ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

One dead after being shot while driving, crashes into building

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at Lagrange and E. Central Ave. that left one person dead Thursday night....

www.13abc.com

Comments / 27

Fish Michigan
6d ago

seems like always in same areas lets try stop and frisk and actually put some one in jail nope a guy with a lil money speeding is more of a threat all about $$$

Reply(10)
7
Tank's Nurse
5d ago

I remember growing up in that area when it was safe, called the Polish village, so sad how it has deteriorated over the years😔

Reply(2)
4
vini vici
5d ago

When they stop and frisk the race card always comes out. Let them keep shooting each other. Might take while but it’ll end

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lagrange, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Driving#Wtvg

Comments / 0

Community Policy