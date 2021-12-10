ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troye Sivan on His Love for Art, Architecture and (Possible) Britney Cameo in New Series

By Tim Chan
 6 days ago
Troye Sivan may be best-known for his music and fashion sense, but these days, the pop star is getting attention for his interior design style too. It’s the reason, Sivan says, that he decided to team up with computer brand Lenovo for its “ For All Creators ” program, with a contest and campaign that culminated with an exclusive performance at the Architectural Digest AD100 event in Miami last week.

As part of the campaign, Sivan and AD100 Designer Pamela Shamshiri of Studio Shamshiri created a full-scale installation for the performance, incorporating submissions from four contest winners who submitted artwork under four themes: beauty and art; technology and progress; “living in the moment;” and “paradise on earth.”

Sivan and Shamshiri met with each of the winners virtually and then helped them bring their submissions to life through a bespoke art installation inspired by Lenovo’s best-selling 2-in-1 Yoga laptop . The installation was then featured during Sivan’s set, which will be available to watch on-demand later this month.

Select portions of Sivan’s performance were also streamed live on the artist’s TikTok page, though — spoiler alert — the set was cut short due to what Sivan described as a “noise complaint” in a Tweet he shared following the event.

Despite the hiccup, Sivan says the partnership “felt like a dream opportunity,” telling Rolling Stone that he loved being able to give aspiring artists a platform and voice.

“[The partnership] tied together all of my favorite things and all of my interests,” he says. “It was like live music, design and collaboration with other creatives. I’m always so interested in people who pick a thing and really, really, really know it and stand by it and love it and want to share it.”

The new campaign also came after a year in which the singer was able to finally spend time working on the house he purchased back in his native Australia.

“It was sort of uncanny and a little bit funny how on the nose [the partnership] felt for me,” he says, “especially [because] during the pandemic, I threw myself wholeheartedly into interior design and architecture, which is something that I’ve always loved but never really had the time or confidence to pursue. I got a place in Australia and and renovated the whole thing,” he says; “I don’t think there’s a part of the house that we didn’t touch in some way.”

While Sivan has always garnered attention for his famous collaborations and soul-baring music , the singer says he’s now being recognized more for his spread in Architectural Digest , after the magazine published photos of his Victorian-era Melbourne home. “Now if somebody comes up to me on the street or something like that, it’s not like, ‘Oh, I loved your outfit,'” he chuckles. “It’s ‘Oh, I love your house in Australia.'”

After spending most of the pandemic in Australia, Sivan is back in Los Angeles now, confirming he’s in the studio working on new music. Sivan is also set to resume filming on The Idol , The Weeknd’s new project for HBO (“I’m having just like the greatest time,” he says). And while Britney Spears recently posted that she “ just shot a movie titled The Idol , ” Sivan admits he’s in the dark about whether the superstar will actually be on the show or not.

“I know as much as you do,” he tells Rolling Stone diplomatically. “I’m just curious. I read her Instagram and I don’t know what it means, but let me know when you find out.”

