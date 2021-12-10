Walter Camp All-American team includes 2 from Alabama

Like a horse race, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M took turns went back and forth all day atop the 2022 football recruiting class rankings. As the dust settles on the early signing day, it looks like the Aggies have a slight lead in the rankings. Adding four-star edge rusher Enai White on Wednesday evening pushed Texas A&M past Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports and On3 class rankings. The Crimson Tide is still tops the Rivals rankings as of the publication of this story but it hasn’t accounted for White’s late addition.

