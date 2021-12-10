ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Walter Camp All-American team includes 2 from Alabama

By Michael Casagrande
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The march toward unanimous All-American status began for a few Alabama football stars Thursday night. The Crimson Tide had two members of the Walter Camp All-American team, the first of five official teams that can...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama has 2 AFCA All-Americans, 1 unanimous pick

The final official All-American team dropped Wednesday morning and Will Anderson reach unanimous status. The linebacker was one of two AFCA All-Americans from Alabama as Evan Neal also made the first team. Anderson made all five official All-American teams while Neal made four of the five for consensus status. Heisman...
NFL
AL.com

Why Saban likes 5-star QB signee set to begin Alabama practice this week

Fresh off a state championship, Ty Simpson is headed to Tuscaloosa to help with a national title. The Alabama signee is enrolling in time to participate in Cotton Bowl semifinal practices that begin Thursday. Simpson, on an interview with Rivals site Bama Insider, said he plans to be ready to go for the first workout and his “new normal.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama adds LSU All-American CB Eli Ricks

Hours after adding four high schoolers to the class of 2022 on Wednesday, Alabama wasn’t done. Former five-star cornerback Eli Ricks confirmed his transfer to the Crimson Tide on Twitter. The former Louisiana State-standout started as a freshman and was the only true freshman named to the AP Al-America Team in 2020 (third-team).
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Williamson LB Robert Woodyard officially flips from Alabama to Auburn

Longtime Alabama linebacker commit Robert Woodyard officially flipped across the state and signed with Auburn on Wednesday morning. Woodyard had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June of 2020 but rumors had been swirling in recent weeks that he would end up in the Auburn class instead. He said he knew what he what school he was going to choose for at least three weeks.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Consensus All-Americans

Eight SEC players are members of the 2021 NCAA FBS consensus All-American team. The NCAA currently compiles a definitive All-American squad for its annual record book from the choices of five selectors – the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation. Players become consensus All-Americans by earning first-team recognition from at least three of the selectors. It’s also possible for a player to be a consensus All-American without making three teams if not enough players to fill the consensus team meet that threshold.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Every recruit from Alabama football’s class of 2022

The work is done, at least for now. Alabama spent Wednesday’s early signing period receiving letters of intent from expected commits and received a few surprises as well. What does the future of Crimson Tide football look like?. Nick Saban and co. finished the opening day with the nation’s...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Former Auburn wide receiver Elijah Canion headed to Big Ten

Elijah Canion has found his next school. The former Auburn wide receiver announced on Wednesday that he has committed to Purdue. Canion’s decision comes a little more than two weeks after he entered the transfer portal along with two other Tigers, Shaun Shivers and Caleb Johnson. Shivers committed to Indiana over the weekend, while Johnson’s transfer destination has yet to be determined.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Walter Camp
AL.com

8 Thompson football players sign college scholarships; 2 with Alabama

It was Jeremiah Alexander’s dream to play college football. The Thompson senior realized the goal on Wednesday by signing with Alabama. “I always knew I wanted to play college football and Alabama is the place I fell in love with,” Alexander said. “They talk about the process at Alabama and when the time comes, I’ll be ready to play.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Auburn continues recruiting surge with commitment from 3-star WR Camden Brown

Auburn added to its haul at wide receiver during the start of the early signing period. The Tigers signed four-star Hewitt-Trussville receiver Omari Kelly and three-star Texas wideout Jay Fair, both longtime commits, and then added a commitment from another receiver out of one of the nation’s top high school programs. Three-star receiver Camden Brown, out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

5 Hewitt-Trussville players sign Division I scholarships

Hewitt-Trussville had five players sign Division I scholarships on Wednesday during a ceremony held at Hewitt-Trussville High School, three of which signed letters of intent to play at FBS institutions. Omari Kelly and Justice Finkley signed Power 5 scholarship offers from Auburn and Texas, respectively, and Ryan Gunter signed with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Auburn misses on 4-star LB DeMario Tolan

Auburn nearly had another recruiting win on the defensive side of the ball on Wednesday. Auburn couldn’t add four-star linebacker DeMario Tolan to the class of 2022, Tolan announced on his Instagram Live. He decided to stay at LSU, where he had committed previously. Tolan, the No. 201 prospect...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Associate Press#Afca#The Sporting News#All Americans#The Alabama Media Group
AL.com

Where Alabama stands in 2022 recruiting class rankings

Like a horse race, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M took turns went back and forth all day atop the 2022 football recruiting class rankings. As the dust settles on the early signing day, it looks like the Aggies have a slight lead in the rankings. Adding four-star edge rusher Enai White on Wednesday evening pushed Texas A&M past Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports and On3 class rankings. The Crimson Tide is still tops the Rivals rankings as of the publication of this story but it hasn’t accounted for White’s late addition.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Top JUCO corner Keionte Scott commits to Auburn

Auburn continued to replenish its numbers in the secondary with the 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period. After the Tigers officially signed four-star cornerbacks Austin Ausberry and JaDarian Rhym and three-star safety Marquise Gilbert, all three of whom joined the class earlier in the week, the program added another key addition: junior college defensive back Keionte Scott.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn expected to hire Austin Davis as next offensive coordinator

Bryan Harsin is pulling his next offensive coordinator from the NFL ranks. Austin Davis, who spent the last two seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks, is expected to be named Auburn’s new offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to AL.com. The 32-year-old Davis replaces veteran assistant Mike Bobo, who was fired last month just two days after Auburn’s regular-season finale and less than one year into a three-year deal he signed with the program in January.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
AL.com

Former Auburn defensive back Ladarius Tennison transferring to SEC West program

Ladarius Tennison is sticking to the SEC West. The former Auburn defensive back, who entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, announced Wednesday that he has committed to Ole Miss. Tennison is the latest former Auburn player to find a landing spot, joining running back Shaun Shivers (Indiana), offensive lineman Tashawn Manning (Kentucky) and wide receiver Elijah Canion (Purdue).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Shemar James opts to sign with Florida over Alabama, Georgia, others

The winding road that was Shemar James’ senior football season at Faith Academy and college recruitment finally ended Wednesday night. The four-star linebacker signed with Florida over Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Nebraska. “It was just the environment there,” James said. “I feel love every time I go there....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
158K+
Followers
41K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy