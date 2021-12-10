‘Pharma Bro’ expected to face proxy battle after FTC trial

California Attorney General issued the following announcement on Dec. 7. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $40 million settlement against Vyera Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Phoenixus, as well as injunctive relief against former Vyera CEO Kevin Mulleady for their role in stifling competition to protect the monopolistic pricing of Daraprim – a drug used to treat the potentially fatal parasitic disease toxoplasmosis. In 2020, the Attorney General’s Office joined a lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accusing the pharmaceutical companies, Mulleady, and Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” of drastically raising the price of Daraprim, and then using various agreements to prevent the entry of low-cost generic alternatives.

