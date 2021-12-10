ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Pharma Bro’ expected to face proxy battle after FTC trial

By Lydia Moynihan
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Shkreli is slated to face off in court next week against the Federal Trade Commission, which has accused him of using anticompetitive tactics to drive up the price of the AIDS treatment drug Daraprim. If he loses his voting shares in his drug company Vyera as demanded by...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wibqam.com

U.S. FTC, states to take Shkreli to trial over price hike

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several states are set to take Vyera Pharmaceuticals founder Martin Shkreli to trial on Tuesday for trying to block generic versions of Vyera’s life-saving drug Daraprim, a week after settling with the company. The FTC and the states...
MANHATTAN, NY
MyChesCo

FTC, States to Recoup Millions in Relief for Victims Fleeced by ‘Pharma Bro’ Scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission and its state co-plaintiffs, New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, filed an order in court this past week that shuts down an illegal scheme masterminded by ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli that fleeced patients dependent on the life-saving drug Daraprim. The order follows a January 2020 complaint against Shkreli, his associate Kevin Mulleady, their company Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and its parent company Phoenixus AG. Enforcers alleged that Shkreli, currently in prison for securities fraud, and Mulleady hiked the price of Daraprim by 4000 percent and then concocted an elaborate web of restrictions to illegally block competitors from producing a cheaper option.
INDUSTRY
norcalrecord.com

Attorney General Bonta Announces $40 Million Settlement Against ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli’s Vyera Pharmaceuticals for Illegal Monopoly of Life-Saving Drug

California Attorney General issued the following announcement on Dec. 7. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $40 million settlement against Vyera Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Phoenixus, as well as injunctive relief against former Vyera CEO Kevin Mulleady for their role in stifling competition to protect the monopolistic pricing of Daraprim – a drug used to treat the potentially fatal parasitic disease toxoplasmosis. In 2020, the Attorney General’s Office joined a lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accusing the pharmaceutical companies, Mulleady, and Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” of drastically raising the price of Daraprim, and then using various agreements to prevent the entry of low-cost generic alternatives.
INDUSTRY
Sentinel & Enterprise

‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in drug gouging case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A company once owned by “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a lifesaving medication by roughly 4,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug, the Federal Trade Commission announced. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
New York City, NY
Industry
City
Ohio, NY
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
New York City, NY
Business
CBS Sacramento

‘Pharma Bro’ Case: $40M Settlement Announced Over Daraprim Hike; Martin Shkreli Trial To Move Forward

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s attorney general has announced a $40 million settlement in the price gouging case against the notorious “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli. The settlement was against Vyera Pharmaceuticals and parent company Phoenixus. Shkreli and those pharmaceutical companies were accused in 2015 of buying the rights for the life-saving drug Daraprim, then raising its price by more than 4000% – going from $17.50 a table to $750. “Overnight, Daraprim went from an affordable and accessible treatment to one that was far out of reach for the people who relied on it,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement. “The selfish choices...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WTHR

$40 million settlement in 'Pharma Bro' firm drug price lawsuit

A company once owned by “Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday. The FTC said Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

"Pharma Bro" company Vyera Pharmaceuticals settles with FTC

The Federal Trade Commission announced on Tuesday a settlement agreement with Vyera Pharmaceuticals that will require the company to pay victims of its drug-pricing inflation scheme. The big picture: The FTC and seven states accused Vyera along with former CEO and "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli of violating antitrust law when...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Shkreli
Shore News Network

U.S. FTC settles with Vyera over Daraprim, Shkreli trial still on

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven states on Tuesday settled claims accusing Vyera Pharmaceuticals of trying to block generic versions of its life-saving drug Daraprim, but are preparing for a Dec. 14 trial against accused mastermind Martin Shkreli. Tuesday’s settlement, worth up to $40 million, addressed...
INDUSTRY
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Pharma Bro’-founded company settles with California, FTC for $40M over drug price hikes

The Federal Trade Commission and seven states, including California, announced a settlement of up to $40 million on Tuesday against Vyera Pharmaceuticals for raising the price of a potentially life-saving medication, Daraprim, from $17.50 to $750 per tablet — more than 4,000% — after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug in 2015. But the FTC and the states will proceed with a trial next week against the company’s founder and former chief executive, Martin Shkreli.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Washington AG discusses Purdue Pharma battle

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday gave his insight into Washington’s ongoing fight against a major opioid manufacturer during a Zoom discussion with the League of Women Voters of Pullman. He also spoke about a state task force focused on missing and murdered indigenous women. On the heels...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharma Bro#Proxy Voting#Hiv#Phoenixus
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Reason.com

New York Is Trying To Punish Its Way to 100% Vaccine Compliance

When will New Yorkers ever be vaccinated enough to have their pre-COVID freedoms back?. That's the unasked question lingering over several new government mandates that went into effect this week. Beginning Monday, at the order of Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, every business in the state was required by law to have every employee and customer show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or make everyone inside their doors over the age of 2 wear a mask.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theridgewoodblog.net

Feds Target New Jersey as Pilot State for Federal Unemployment Improvement Project

Trenton NJ, after unemployment woes slammed residents during COVID crisis, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) announced today it has been chosen by its federal partners at U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) and U.S. Digital Service (USDS), housed in the Office of the President, as a pilot state for modernization and improvement of the federal unemployment insurance system.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy