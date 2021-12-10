ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Winter Hike/Snowshoe for Newbies

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Have you been hoping to start getting out in winter? Are you a bit unsure of what to do and what you might need? Are you hoping to get some new equipment for Christmas? This may be the perfect outing to get some of those...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
Outside Online

What’s the Best Way to Heat a Tent in Winter?

In an effort to make winter camping trips a little easier—and a lot more comfortable—Wes Siler has spent years trying to find an affordable and safe solution to heating a tent. In this video, he explains why existing solutions like propane heaters are unnecessarily dangerous and actually work against your ability to stay warm, as well as why he’s given up on expensive, complex diesel heaters. So what actually works? Wes has a hunch that the unprecedented capacity of modern portable batteries may make running heated blankets and small space heaters practical for the first time. He recommends:
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 10 Best Electric Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Mitts Toasty All Winter Long

With temperatures starting to fall, you’ll likely be switching from your summer wardrobe to your winter one soon, if you haven’t already done so. Say goodbye to shorts and tees and pull out your favorite winter warmers, such as scarves, gloves and blankets. When it comes to keeping your central core warm, layering up on t-shirts, sweaters and even socks is a feasible idea. However, try this approach with gloves and it’s not long before you lose functionality, especially if you’re looking to use a smartphone or grab onto a steering wheel. That’s why we suggest keeping your hands warm...
ELECTRONICS
backpacker.com

These 9 Perfect Winter National Park Hikes Are Wild Wonderlands

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. When the snow starts to fall, the tourists start to retreat from the United States’ popular national parks, leaving just a trickle of visitors to enjoy them. But you know better: In winter, the national parks transform, finding a new kind of seasonal beauty. Make the most of it on these 9 fantastic hikes. —The Editors.
TRAVEL
Only In Montana

These 7 Beautiful Trails Are Perfect For A Winter Hike In Montana

Winter is in full force here in Montana, but don’t think that means you have to hibernate. While you won’t be able to access some of Montana’s trails, plenty of our beautiful hiking spots are still accessible for both winter treks and snowshoeing. These are a few of our favorites. Here are some of our […] The post These 7 Beautiful Trails Are Perfect For A Winter Hike In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Only In Oregon

8 Picturesque Trails In Oregon That Are Perfect For Winter Hiking

Grab your winter coat and lace up your hiking boots. Oregon is packed full of amazing hikes that are especailly beautiful during the wintertime. From magical frozen waterfalls to leisurely forest boardwalks, here are eight of the best winter hikes you can take in Oregon: Be sure to come properly prepared with winter clothes, sturdy […] The post 8 Picturesque Trails In Oregon That Are Perfect For Winter Hiking appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Be prepared for winter hiking or stay home

This is an actual dispatch from state Department of Environmental Conservation about a rescue last weekend:. WILDERNESS SEARCH: On Nov. 25 at 4:50 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Essex County about three hikers on the summit of Mount Marcy requesting a ride off the mountain. The hikers were wearing regular sneakers and complaining of frozen feet with at least eight inches of snow near the peak. Rangers Black and Evans responded. The hikers could not read a map properly, making it more difficult for Rangers to pinpoint their location. At 8:45 p.m., Rangers reached the hikers and helped them to Marcy Dam and then to their vehicle. Resources were clear at 10:36 p.m.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

2 The Outdoors: WNY winter hiking challenge for a great cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter can be long and arduous but there's always some creative way to endure and thrive. Sometimes the best way to do that is by simply taking a hike, and if so, why not do it with a goal in mind?. The WNY Winter Hiking Challenge begins...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Snowshoe#Volunteers#Pcr Test#Southern#Overview#Covid 19#Amc
scottcountymn.gov

Full Moon Snowshoe

At Cleary Lake Regional Park, you can explore winter sights and sounds under the light of the full moon. Equipment provided. (We will hike if no snow.) Cost is $8 and reservations required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is open to ages 6+ and children 13 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
ASTRONOMY
outdoors.org

Fall Esplanade Walk - Massachusetts Bay (weekday)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for the final Fall esplanade walk of 2021. This will be an "out and back" trip along Nantasket Beach reservation in Hull, with views across Massachusetts Bay. We will walk around 4 miles, at a moderate pace. Rai/snow cancels. Further details will be provided to those participants confirmed on the walk.
LIFESTYLE
eastaurorabee.com

Be prepared for safe hiking this winter, DEC says

The Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a reminder to be prepared and stay safe if spending time outdoors this winter. Tips included: Dress properly: Wear thermal undergarments that wick moisture, fleece or wool insulating layers, waterproof or water resistant outer layers, thick socks, a winter hat, gloves or mittens, and waterproof insulated boots. • Bring supplies: Carry plenty of […]
HOBBIES
wfxrtv.com

Learn about the science of snow-making at Snowshoe Mountain

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WFXR) — Without snow making, there more than likely not be much of a ski season in the Alleghany Highlands. Let’s face it, groomed snow with a 36-foot or so base and fresh powder introduced to the slopes every night is just not part of the meteorological winter in Pocahontas County. As a result, the folks at Snowshoe Mountain make their own.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
outdoors.org

Cannon Mt. Early Winter Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early winter hike of Cannon Mt. This 4.5 mile hike will have 2250 ft of elevation gain, and take us over varied terrain; from mellow walks in the trees to steeper, rockier sections near the summit, and above treeline. We will aim for a moderate (book time) pace. Thanks to the ski slopes nearby, we will have the luxury of dropping into the ski lodge at the summit for a nice warm boost on a chilly day, so we might stay out a little longer than book time suggests! We won't know the snow conditions until closer to the day of the hike. Participants may need to bring microspikes, crampons, snowshoes, or some combination thereof. Leaders will update participants the week of the hike with guidance on what type of traction to bring. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
themanual.com

The 11 Best Pieces of Winter Hiking Gear for Hitting the Trail

There are plenty of reasons to hit the trail during the winter. Frosty temperatures usually mean trails are less crowded, and a blanket of snow can change the whole aesthetic of a hike – and make the landscape exceptionally photogenic. Another bonus, hiking in the snow is a serious workout.
LIFESTYLE
skyhinews.com

WINTER WANDERING | Snowshoeing in Grand County

While it can be hard to compete with the exhilaration of skiing, slowing down and lingering in the magic of the snow covered conifers, hushed landscapes and fresh frigid air comes with its own perks. The best way to enjoy Grand County’s snow covered trails is on snowshoes and luckily,...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
The Mountaineer

Learn to ID trees in winter with guided hike to Hemphill Bald

Join the Southern Appalachians Highlands Conservancy for a guided hike with a focus on winter tree identification from Cataloochee Ranch to Hemphill Bald on Saturday, Dec. 18. Hikers will learn strategies to identify trees in winter — such as examining bark patterns, community types, the form of the tree, and more. While Hemphill Bald lies within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the trail leading there from Cataloochee Ranch is not usually open to the public.
GARDENING
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Day Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch, and masks (for carpool and emergency) Dogs are welcomed on this hike but do let me know if you will bring one or you are afraid of dogs. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers are welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

4th Annual 20's & 30's Winter Kick-off!

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. We are back! Join the AMC NH Chapter 20's & 30's Group for the annual winter kick-off weekend at Joe Dodge lodge the second weekend in December! 4 person bunk room = $512 (with taxes). $61.75 per person per night (There are different rates for only 2 adults and 3 adults if the entire bunk is not filled, please call the lodge for details). To book your reservation please call 603-466-2727 and reference our group "AMC NH Chapter #588496". Booking is a little different this year, the reservation will be booked per room not per person. It will be helpful to coordinate with your prospective roommates for the weekend before calling into make your reservation. Looking to come solo? No problem. Please reach out to me and I can put you in touch with other solo adventurers! Please reach out to Jamie if you have any questions about the trip! Feel free to email, text or call.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy