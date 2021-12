The former czar of a television company was sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment on Thursday after prosecutors said she paid more than $500,000 to get her children into elite universities. Elisabeth Kimmel, 57, became the 29th parent to be sentenced in the nationwide college admissions bribery plot. Under the terms of a plea deal, she will also serve two years of probation with the first year spent in home confinement, 500 hours of community service, and a fine of $250,000.

