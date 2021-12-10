WHP: Blue Hills 1 (Instr)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Let's have some fun this Saturday by doing a Fahnestock State Park hike. The hike will be about 8-10 miles depending on the weather. The hike is rated vigorous on the new AMC rating scale and 3D8-10 under previous codes. Not suitable for beginners, slow hikers, or runners. We will start the hike by taking a car shuttle from the Cold Spring Metro-North commuter rail stop to the trailhead. The hike will be a hilly, demanding hike with a reasonable number of stops. If you are looking for a slow stroll or a high intensity workout, this is the wrong hike for you. Leader determines the pace, distance, and mileage. If you like to run don't come. Hiking boots and backpack are required. Also bring at least 4 quarts of water and your lunch. This is an all-day hike that will start at 9:15 AM and end 5-6 hours later. Rain or extreme cold cancels. Smoking is not allowed on this hike. Drones and dogs are also not allowed on this hike. Those using public transportation take the 7:45 AM Metro-North Hudson line to Cold Spring. (Check the Metro-North schedule for any changes.) I will be in the first train car opened for passengers at Grand Central. I will be wearing a red AMC leaders' shirt, tan wide-brimmed hat, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips. If you are unsure where to go once you get off the train, ride the train in the same car as me. Feel free to say hello. For those using other modes of transportation, be on time and look for other AMC hikers in my group outside the Cold Spring Metro-North rail stop at the foot of Main Street near Depot Restaurant. If you get lost at the train station, we will not wait. If you have any questions, feel free to call me between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM (718) 331-6148 or email me at joeni1@msn.com. See you Saturday. Joe. The Covid-19 virus is unfortunately still in our midst. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must: 1) Be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) Carry face masks 3) Carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) Be prepared to observe social distancing https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/

COLD SPRING, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO