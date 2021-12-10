WHP: Blue Hills 1 (Instr)

Registration is required for this activity. On Sunday, December 12th, there will be a hike leaders meeting in Worcester, where we will hike the Cascades Trail System, visit the new AMC Gear Shed, have a meeting/lunch/cookie swap, and hike back to our cars. Starting/meet-up time will be 9:30 am. Location to meet: West Tatnuck Elementary School, 300 Mower Street, Worcester, MA. Time line for the day: 9:30 - meet up at West Tatnuck Elementary School, hike down to Gear Shed (approximately 1/2 mile). 10:00 - tour of shed, go over policies/procedures for borrowing gear. AMC rep will be there to answer any questions. 11:00 - hike back to fire pit for leaders meeting/hot chocolate/lunch/cookie swap. 1:30 - Continue loop-hike (approximately 4-5 miles) for those who want to stay. Others can hike back to cars 3:00 - Back at cars. Things to consider: We will be outside. We will be walking trails. Please bring layers and something to sit on. We will be boiling water and will have hot chocolate and apple cider mixes (plus a few toppings). Cups will be provided. If you want something different to drink, please bring your beverage of choice. At the same time we will be having lunch and doing a cookie swap for dessert. Please bring your lunch, and also your best creations for holiday treats to share! If you plan on taking your cookies home (instead of eating them), bring a baggie or food container to put them in. As mentioned above, for those who want to stay after meeting, we will continue to hike the blue trail around the Cascade property ending back at the cars. For those who wish to end the day after lunch, you would take the same trail we came out on in the moring directly back to the cars. Hopefully the day will not be too cold or too wet to hold this event. Good opportunity to test out rain gear/winter layers. But a decision to cancel will be made by Saturday, December 11th. Registration is requested for this event.
