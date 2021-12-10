ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHP: Blue Hills 1 (Instr)

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org. Online break-out sessions are great but they are limited...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Fall Esplanade Walk - Massachusetts Bay (weekday)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for the final Fall esplanade walk of 2021. This will be an "out and back" trip along Nantasket Beach reservation in Hull, with views across Massachusetts Bay. We will walk around 4 miles, at a moderate pace. Rai/snow cancels. Further details will be provided to those participants confirmed on the walk.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

THURSDAY MORNING HIKE - BLUE HILLS RESERVATION

Registration is required for this activity. The hike will progress at a moderate pace, on hilly and rocky trails (a couple of steep inclines and downhills) for 4 - 5 ½ miles. This trip is not recommended for beginners. We will summit Tucker and North Boyce Hills via the Skyline Trail (blue blazes) and return using various trails to the south and west. Along the way we will include a few "in-and-outs" as those of you who "Trail Trace The Blue Hills" might appreciate. There will be a limit of 10 participants including the leader. This will also be a great opportunity to tune-up your map-reading skills. A couple of days prior to the hike those who are registered will receive directions for parking as well as a detailed map image, showing our planned route, so that you can follow along. Bring snacks/lunch, water, and sunscreen. Sturdy waterproof footwear is a must. Steady Rain cancels; no dogs. Questions? Contact the leader.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Day Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch, and masks (for carpool and emergency) Dogs are welcomed on this hike but do let me know if you will bring one or you are afraid of dogs. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers are welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Cannon Mt. Early Winter Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early winter hike of Cannon Mt. This 4.5 mile hike will have 2250 ft of elevation gain, and take us over varied terrain; from mellow walks in the trees to steeper, rockier sections near the summit, and above treeline. We will aim for a moderate (book time) pace. Thanks to the ski slopes nearby, we will have the luxury of dropping into the ski lodge at the summit for a nice warm boost on a chilly day, so we might stay out a little longer than book time suggests! We won't know the snow conditions until closer to the day of the hike. Participants may need to bring microspikes, crampons, snowshoes, or some combination thereof. Leaders will update participants the week of the hike with guidance on what type of traction to bring. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
State
Massachusetts State
outdoors.org

20s and 20s Batona Trail, Part 2: Evans Bridge to Batsto

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Case Mountain Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Hike Case Mountain in Manchester from the Line Street Parking Lot. 6-7 mile loop with 600-700 feet of elevation. Terrain is typical Connecticut rocks and roots. Pace of 2-2.5 mph. Well behaved hiking dogs require prior permission of leader. Bring traction devices now that it is winter. Meetup registration required. If a weather cancellation is necessary it will be distributed through Meetup. Current AMC Covid protocols will be followed. Currently a vaccination or a negative test is required. Please be sure you meet these requirements.
MANCHESTER, CT
outdoors.org

Winter Workshop Hike - Nobscot Hill

Registration is required for this activity. Are you jealous that winter is coming and some of us are all excited, while you are dreading staying indoors until Spring? Come find out how we stay warm, tromp through all that deep snow, and across that slippery ice and much more. We will cover everything you need to know to become a Local Winter Hiker. It's free and you get the added bonus of joining us on a 5 mile hike through the woodland trails of Nobscot Hill and Tippling Rock.
SUDBURY, MA
outdoors.org

Thursday Morning Hike: Stoughton Conservation Area 10 AM Start

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on an approximate 6 mile hike around the Stoughton Conservation Area. There are no big hills on this route. We should find the site of an old quarry, some stone foundations and a beautiful lake. Come explore with us and learn a bit about this area. The hike should last approximately 3.5 hours depending on the pace we set for ourselves. We will make sure we enjoy our surroundings as we hike along. This hike requires registration and an Information Sheet will be sent out to each participant before the hike. Only severe weather conditions will cancel this hike. I will watch the weather and advise what equipment will be advisable.
STOUGHTON, MA
outdoors.org

8-10 Mile Fahnestock Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Let's have some fun this Saturday by doing a Fahnestock State Park hike. The hike will be about 8-10 miles depending on the weather. The hike is rated vigorous on the new AMC rating scale and 3D8-10 under previous codes. Not suitable for beginners, slow hikers, or runners. We will start the hike by taking a car shuttle from the Cold Spring Metro-North commuter rail stop to the trailhead. The hike will be a hilly, demanding hike with a reasonable number of stops. If you are looking for a slow stroll or a high intensity workout, this is the wrong hike for you. Leader determines the pace, distance, and mileage. If you like to run don't come. Hiking boots and backpack are required. Also bring at least 4 quarts of water and your lunch. This is an all-day hike that will start at 9:15 AM and end 5-6 hours later. Rain or extreme cold cancels. Smoking is not allowed on this hike. Drones and dogs are also not allowed on this hike. Those using public transportation take the 7:45 AM Metro-North Hudson line to Cold Spring. (Check the Metro-North schedule for any changes.) I will be in the first train car opened for passengers at Grand Central. I will be wearing a red AMC leaders' shirt, tan wide-brimmed hat, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips. If you are unsure where to go once you get off the train, ride the train in the same car as me. Feel free to say hello. For those using other modes of transportation, be on time and look for other AMC hikers in my group outside the Cold Spring Metro-North rail stop at the foot of Main Street near Depot Restaurant. If you get lost at the train station, we will not wait. If you have any questions, feel free to call me between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM (718) 331-6148 or email me at joeni1@msn.com. See you Saturday. Joe. The Covid-19 virus is unfortunately still in our midst. So out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must: 1) Be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) Carry face masks 3) Carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) Be prepared to observe social distancing https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
COLD SPRING, NY
outdoors.org

Valley Forge Hike Hills and Trails (5-6 miles)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

December Early Morning Fitness Hike

Sawink Farm Trailhead, Walker Rd, Westborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. If you'd like to stay fit, and keep off unwanted pounds during the holiday season, join us for this early morning (i.e., before work) hike at Sawink Farm / Cedar Hill in the 'Boroughs. 4+ miles, easy-average terrain with an invigorating hill, fast to very fast (2-2.5+mph) pace. Bring water, snacks, headlamp, weighted pack and poles to maximize the fitness benefits. Hunting is allowed in parts of the area we will hike so wear BLAZE ORANGE. As December progresses, snow may fall and the trails may become icy so be sure to tuck a pair of trail spikes in your pack. And, don't forget the coffee! Heavy rain cancels.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
outdoors.org

Loop on Mount Tom Range

Registration is required for this activity. This hike starts and ends at the parking lot beside Lake Bray in the Mount Tom Reservation. The route will be determined at the trailhead, depending on the conditions. We will walk from Bray Lake on the eastern slope of the range, possibly getting to the top of the ridge and returning to Bray Lake and the parking area. The slopes are generally gentle and are mostly in the forest. This is a winter hike that could be on snow, ice or bare ground. Bring snowshoes or spikes, depending on the snow cover. The distance is estimated at less than 6 miles and will take about 4 hours with a stop for lunch. Requirements of the hike include proper footwear (sturdy, closed- toe shoes, waterproof hiking boots are the best choice), snacks and lunch, water (at least one liter for the average hiker), rain/snow gear (if forecast calls for precipitation), and hiking poles if you use them. Dress in layers. Dress for cold weather (hats, gloves, etc.). Avoid cotton as it does not wick well once it is wet. By registering you will be acknowledging that you accept the inherent risks. Be prepared for all possible trail conditions, deep snow, ice, bare ground. Wear winter gear and bring snowshoes and spikes. Poles are recommended. Be prepared for seasonal hazards. Bring lunch, water and snacks.
HOBBIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoors.org

Hike Nassau-Suffolk Trail: Cold Spring Harbor (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Nassau-Suffolk Trail: Has some challenging hills. This Cold Spring Harbor hike is a 5.5 mile out and back trail located near Cold Spring Harbor, New York that is rated as moderate. Hike plan: Leader's choice of trails and pace. * Hiking poles recommended *Bring water and snack *Wear hiking boots Location: Cold Spring Harbor State Park parking lot 95 Harbor Rd Cold Spring Harbor, NY Google map link: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Nassau-Suffolk+Trail+LIGTC/@40.8670842,-73.4616993,19.5z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x0:0x16a5794fb21a50f8!2zNDDCsDUyJzAxLjEiTiA3M8KwMjcnNDIuOSJX!3b1!8m2!3d40.866966!4d-73.461922!3m4!1s0x89e828032b7b1881:0xf024b63010619cd4!8m2!3d40.8673253!4d-73.4618803 AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
outdoors.org

Worcester Chapter - Hike Leaders Meeting/Gear Shed

Registration is required for this activity. On Sunday, December 12th, there will be a hike leaders meeting in Worcester, where we will hike the Cascades Trail System, visit the new AMC Gear Shed, have a meeting/lunch/cookie swap, and hike back to our cars. Starting/meet-up time will be 9:30 am. Location to meet: West Tatnuck Elementary School, 300 Mower Street, Worcester, MA. Time line for the day: 9:30 - meet up at West Tatnuck Elementary School, hike down to Gear Shed (approximately 1/2 mile). 10:00 - tour of shed, go over policies/procedures for borrowing gear. AMC rep will be there to answer any questions. 11:00 - hike back to fire pit for leaders meeting/hot chocolate/lunch/cookie swap. 1:30 - Continue loop-hike (approximately 4-5 miles) for those who want to stay. Others can hike back to cars 3:00 - Back at cars. Things to consider: We will be outside. We will be walking trails. Please bring layers and something to sit on. We will be boiling water and will have hot chocolate and apple cider mixes (plus a few toppings). Cups will be provided. If you want something different to drink, please bring your beverage of choice. At the same time we will be having lunch and doing a cookie swap for dessert. Please bring your lunch, and also your best creations for holiday treats to share! If you plan on taking your cookies home (instead of eating them), bring a baggie or food container to put them in. As mentioned above, for those who want to stay after meeting, we will continue to hike the blue trail around the Cascade property ending back at the cars. For those who wish to end the day after lunch, you would take the same trail we came out on in the moring directly back to the cars. Hopefully the day will not be too cold or too wet to hold this event. Good opportunity to test out rain gear/winter layers. But a decision to cancel will be made by Saturday, December 11th. Registration is requested for this event.
WORCESTER, MA
Ellsworth American

Author talk at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library and Blue Hill Books are co-sponsoring an author event on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. with local author Val Libby. Libby will speak about her new book, “The Northwest Gardens of Lord & Schryver,” and answer questions. Lord...
BLUE HILL, ME
outdoors.org

Trail Work: West Rock Ridge State Park, Westville Feeder Trail, New Haven

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Meet at 8:45 a.m. by the footbridge in the parking lot behind Elm City Montessori School, 495 Blake St., New Haven, at the corner of Valley Street. The heavy rains this summer caused a great deal of erosion on steeper trail segments. On the Westville Feeder Trail, there are many loose rocks and deep leaf piles, which pose a slipping hazard. The rocks will be moved to the side. The heavy leaf piles will be raked, leaving a light layer of leaves to provide some erosion protection. There are always plenty of winged euonymus to cut, which continually crowd the trail. After 12 p.m. the leader will head to the South Overlook to paint over graffiti on the pavilion. Others are certainly welcome to join him. Some tools are available to share, but if volunteers have their own pruning loppers, pruning saws, and/or rakes, they should bring them. Wear work gloves, boots and clothing appropriate to the weather. Bring water and a snack. It is helpful to RSVP (but not required) if you plan to attend. For those who want to help, but plan to arrive later, walk over the footbridge, turn left and walk along the Blue-Yellow Westville Feeder Trail to find the group.
NEW HAVEN, CT
outdoors.org

McLean Game Refuge, Granby, (B/C3C, Moderate).

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Leader's choice of trails. About 5.5+ miles on forest roads and trails with some uphill terrain out to Spring Pond and back. Meet at park entrance on Rtes. 202/10 at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start. Potential post hike trip to Cambridge House Brew Pub in Granby? Steady Rain or Snow/Hazardous road conditions cancels. Directions: From junction of Rtes. 202/10, 20, and Rte. 189 in Granby center, travel South for about 1 mile on Rte. 202/10 to a parking area on the right. (GPS Ref.: 174 Rte. 202/10 (Salmon Brook St.), Granby, CT).
