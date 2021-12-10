Meet some of the 4 News Now Team Friday at Grocery Outlet for ‘celebrity bagging’ fundraiser

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– You can meet some of the 4 News Now anchors and reporters on Friday when you grab your groceries.

All you need to do is head down to the Downtown Spokane Grocery Outlet from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Dec. 10. There you’ll find the 4 News Now crew putting their grocery bagging skills to the test.

It’s all for a good cause. It’s part of a fundraising “celebrity bagging” event that’s raising money for our very own Robyn Nance’s nonprofit Teen & Kid Closet.

Teen & Kid Closet’s goal is to make sure teenagers and children in need can get fashionable, good quality clothing and accessories for free.

