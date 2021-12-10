ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Set to Make 1st Late-Night TV Appearance as President on NBC

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office. Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s...

Fox News

CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024. "Combine President Joe Biden's...
Joe Biden
Jimmy Fallon
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
Telegraph

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris under fire over response to fake 'race hate' attack

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been condemned for calling a bogus race attack on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett a "modern day lynching". The day after Smollett was convicted of staging the 2019 incident both the president and vice-president had failed to remove old tweets supportive of him, and neither made any immediate comment about the verdict.
The Independent

Alex Jones suggests Biden caused lethal Kentucky tornado with ‘weather weapon’ in latest unhinged rant

Alex Jones has suggested that the devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc across Kentucky and five other US states last week were actually caused by President Joe Biden wielding government "weather weapons". Mr Jones, a far right radio shock jock and prolific conspiracy conspiracist, spuriously claimed a five-year-old speech about theoretical ways to stop global warming as proof that the US government had been working on dangerous weather control technology."So the question is," he asked, referring to Mr Biden’s administration, "did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes? That’s a legitimate question to ask."At least 74 people have been...
Atlanta Daily World

Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama Emerge As Top Candidates For 2024 Election

The 2024 presidential election may be years away, but political pollsters are always looking towards the future. While putting together a Hill-HarrisX poll, researchers asked potential voters who they would like to support in the upcoming presidential race if President Joe Biden were not to run for re-election. Through this effort, Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the leading political candidate with 13% of the vote and former First Lady Michelle Obama followed closely behind with 10% of the vote. Other potential candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Cory Booker, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earned less than 5% of voters’ support.
