Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb underwent core muscle surgery

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb underwent core muscle surgery last week and could miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

The Packers are hopeful Cobb can return for the postseason.

Cobb was injured against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28. He had four catches for a season-best 95 yards and a touchdown before exiting in the second quarter of the Packers’ 36-28 victory.

At the time, Green Bay said Cobb sustained a groin injury.

The team apparently learned later that the ailment was more serious in nature with Cobb undergoing the procedure during the team’s bye week.

“Cobby’s going to out for a while; he had a pretty significant injury,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “That’s unfortunate because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity. We were talking about just his targets on third down alone.”

The 31-year old Cobb, in his 11th NFL season out of Kentucky, has 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns in his return to Green Bay. Cobb played his first eight seasons with the Packers before moving on to the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Houston Texans (2020).

Cobb has 591 receptions for 7,168 yards and 52 touchdowns in 142 career games (84 starts).

The Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night.

–Field Level Media

