ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns back on track, prepare for slumping Celtics

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074gs0_0dIucdPP00

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns will look to start a new winning streak when they host Jayson Tatum and the slumping Boston Celtics on Friday night.

After falling 118-96 at Golden State on Dec. 3 to snap their franchise-record 18-game win streak, the Suns got back on track with a 108-104 win at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Paul paced Phoenix with 21 points and 10 assists and sealed the victory with a three-point play after his pull-up jumper from the free throw line with 17.1 seconds remaining.

“We just feel the game out and (figure out) a way to win,” Paul said.

Jae Crowder had a season-high 19 points, Deandre Ayton added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Cameron Johnson and JaVale McGee scored 13 apiece off the bench for the Suns, who won despite committing 17 turnovers.

Phoenix led by as many as 16 points in the second half before San Antonio fought back to tie it midway through the fourth.

“I’m proud of the guys,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “When it got pretty tight, again there was no panic. We came out and executed and guys made big shots.”

It was the Suns’ third straight game without star guard Devin Booker, who continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Booker is not expected to play against the Celtics as he has yet to progress to on-court workouts, according to the Arizona Republic.

Phoenix was also without forwards Frank Kaminsky (knee) and Abdel Nader (knee) against San Antonio.

Boston fell for the third time in four games on Wednesday night in a 114-111 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tatum had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics, who came within one point on a pair of Tatum free throws with 9.3 seconds left but couldn’t complete their comeback.

“I guess it’s frustrating, but I think we should know how (to start games better),” Tatum said of the team’s slow starts. “I think sometimes we dig ourselves in a hole and then … have a good third or fourth quarter.”

Dennis Schroder added 19 points and eight assists, Josh Richardson scored 17 and Marcus Smart totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Boston. The Celtics committed 22 turnovers in the loss.

Boston led by as many as seven in the first half before the Los Angeles took control and went up by as many as 21 in the third quarter.

“The effort and inconsistency is frustrating at times,” first-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “Credit to our guys, they took it to heart what I said at halftime and played harder, more together in the second half.”

Two of Boston’s three losses during its recent skid have come by seven points or fewer, highlighting how much the team missed second-leading scorer Jaylen Brown.

The former All-Star has missed the Celtics’ last four games with a lingering right hamstring issue. Brown’s status for the game in Phoenix remains uncertain.

Boston also played without forwards Jabari Parker (non-COVID illness) and Bruno Fernando (low back spasms) in Los Angeles.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Bruno Fernando
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jae Crowder
CBS Boston

Celtics Played Their Best Game Of The Year Thanks To Some Tough Love By Ime Udoka

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a disappointing 1-4 road trip, the Celtics needed a little kick in the backside. Head coach Ime Udoka didn’t have to yell and scream about the team’s defensive deficiencies throughout the trip, and instead used some of his editing skills. Udoka essentially put together a documentary of everything he did not like from his team on that West Coast swing, highlighting all the times that the Celtics let the opposition do whatever they wanted on offense. There were lowlights aplenty, and the message was received loud and clear. On Monday night, in their return to TD Garden,...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#The Phoenix Suns#Golden State#The Los Angeles Clippers
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Returning For Celtics-Bucks On Monday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics need some kind of spark after going 1-4 on their recent road trip. Head coach Ime Udoka is hoping that the return of Jaylen Brown will provide that extra bounce to the team. Brown is set to return Monday night after missing the last five games with a hamstring strain. The injury cost him more games earlier this season, and Brown admitted that he returned too early the first time around. So this time, both sides decided to keep Brown on the sideline until he was 100 percent. All parties involved are confident that Brown is back...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (hamstring) ruled out again Tuesday for Suns

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is out again Tuesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker will miss a sixth straight game on Tuesday in the second leg of a back-to-back for Phoenix. Landry Shamet will draw another start Tuesday in place of Booker and Mikal Bridges should continue to play a larger offensive role. Jalen Smith (illness) has also been ruled out again while Deandre Ayton (illness) is questionable.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy