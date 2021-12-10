ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars: Eclipse is a new action-adventure game set in the High Republic era from Quantic Dream

By Chaim Gartenberg
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantic Dream’s rumored Star Wars title has been officially announced at the 2021 Game Awards: Star Wars: Eclipse, which will be set in the “High Republic” era of the Star Wars universe, hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga during the golden age of the Jedi Order and the...

