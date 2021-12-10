ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports 43 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Dec 9 vs 33 a day earlier

By Reuters
 6 days ago
SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday reported 63 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for Dec. 9, compared with 83 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Of the new infections, 37 were local cases compared with 60 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 43 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

As of Dec. 9, mainland China had a total of 99,517 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

