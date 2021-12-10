ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man shot and killed at gas station

By Autumn Scott, Quametra Wilborn, Morgan Mitchell
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was killed during a shooting at a gas station on Riverdale and Raines on Thursday afternoon, police say

Police said the shooting occurred after 5 p.m. at the BP gas station Riverdale Road. He was taken to Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead Friday morning.

A witness says the victim was in the middle of helping her with a task inside the gas station when they heard a loud commotion from the other end of the store between a man and a woman. The witness says when the man left the store, the victim went to check on the woman.

“The woman’s face was all bloody and everything. He was over there just trying to help her,” she said.

Witnesses say the woman left the store but shortly after, the suspect walked back inside and started firing shots- hitting and killing the victim. He then fled the scene.

This comes just three days after another shooting occurred in front of that same gas station.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are still looking for the alleged suspect.

If you know anything, contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

