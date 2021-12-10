ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa’s Central Library held its second Puzzlemania

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago

Tulsa’s Central Library held Puzzlemania on Dec. 8.

12 teams totaling around 60 people took place in the competition where they competed to see which team could complete their puzzle the fastest, the winner gets to keep their puzzle and gets an additional prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syDbK_0dIubv1200
Puzzlemania at Central Library in Tulsa A team working hard to finish in first place

The assistant manager of the Central Library Rebecca Harrison says, “I think we are just excited to have people in the building, connecting together and just enjoying a good time at the library.”

The Central Library had their first puzzle competition in 2019 and say it huge success but due to the pandemic they couldn’t have the competition in 2020, but they are excited to bring it back this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlSue_0dIubv1200
Puzzlemania at Central Library in Tulsa A contestant finding the right piece

“I’ve been waiting for this for a very long time,” said contestant Kate Minty.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy