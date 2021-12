Who: #10/12 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Oklahoma Sooners (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) What: This is the 29th meeting between Arkansas and Oklahoma. This is their first in Tulsa and the first overall between the two schools since the Hogs beat the Sooners, 92-83, in the 2017 Phil Knight Invitational...