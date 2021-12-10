Nine Maine hospitals sue pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, reps saying they directly caused Maine's opioid epidemic

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Human Rights Commission voted Monday unanimously to find that a Winthrop couple discriminated against a former tenant based on his religion. Mark and Michelle Fortin evicted the man, who is Black and Jewish, from the apartment they own on Metcalf Road in Winthrop in March. The eviction came after they demanded he remove a mezuzah from his front door, according to a report to the commission.

