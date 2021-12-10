ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Nine Maine hospitals sue pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, reps saying they directly caused Maine's opioid epidemic

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nine hospitals in the Northern Light Health system have sued more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies, national pharmacy chains, and four Maine marketing representatives for damages, arguing they directly caused Maine's opioid epidemic and dramatically increased expenses for the hospitals. Hospitals including Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 3

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Life after 'Death with Dignity' in Maine

In September 2019, Maine became the ninth state to enact a Death with Dignity law. There are now 11, and similar laws are being debated in several other states, including New York and Massachusetts. Last year, 30 terminally ill people in Maine chose to end their lives before their disease...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gorham, ME
County
Cumberland County, ME
Cumberland County, ME
Business
City
Portland, ME
Cumberland County, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
City
Waterville, ME
State
Maine State
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine hospitals welcome news of National Guard deployment

BANGOR, Maine — Reaction from several Maine hospitals about Gov. Janet Mills’ announcement to deploy National Guard members to health care facilities has been positive. The Mills administration’s deployment plan to expand hospital capacity is expected to open an estimated 80 additional inpatient hospitals beds to care for Mainers.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Mercy Hospital#Inland Hospital#U S District Court#Mallinckrodt#Par Pharmaceuticals#Teva Pharmaceuticals Usa#Johnson Johnson#Cardinal Health#Mckesson#Rite Aid#Eckerd Corp#Endo Pharmaceuticals#Cephalon#Forrest Laboratories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NEWS CENTER Maine

CMMC to end neurosurgical trauma surgeries, limit surgeries immediately

LEWISTON, Maine — Central Maine Medical Center announced Monday it will end neurosurgical services in 60 days and will immediately scale back a variety of trauma surgeries. Maine Emergency Medical Services was notified of the changes last week and scheduled an emergency meeting Tuesday to determine how the statewide trauma system will move forward, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Durgin Center for senior citizens opens in Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Senior citizens who live in the greater Bangor area and beyond are now welcome to visit the Durgin Center in Brewer. At the center, seniors can socialize, have fun while playing games or chatting with each other, stay involved, and, once the cafeteria opens early next year, eat healthy meals.
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Human Rights Commission finds reasonable grounds Winthrop couple discriminated against Jewish man

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Human Rights Commission voted Monday unanimously to find that a Winthrop couple discriminated against a former tenant based on his religion. Mark and Michelle Fortin evicted the man, who is Black and Jewish, from the apartment they own on Metcalf Road in Winthrop in March. The eviction came after they demanded he remove a mezuzah from his front door, according to a report to the commission.
WINTHROP, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mystery man donates much-needed supplies to Maine food pantry

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland Food Cupboard is thanking a "mystery man" after donating a significant amount of food items and supplies. The pantry said the man dropped off roughly 12 bags filled with much-needed items like cake mixes, flour, sugar, and can openers. It said the man had taken off before anyone could get his name.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy