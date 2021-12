This post originally appeared in the Dec. 8 Morning Report. Subscribe to the Morning Report here. Barrio Logan residents are no strangers to fighting for their neighborhood. One fight, though, is finally over, and could, in theory, help address issues that have long plagued the community. The San Diego City Council approved a blueprint Tuesday for the community’s future development. The new plan creates a buffer zone between housing and industry and attempts to blunt gentrification with affordable housing policies.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO