RHIT students mentor children on computer coding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Students from a local college spent Thursday evening teaching K-8th grade students computer coding.



Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted a workshop for national computer science education week. Children engaged through an hour long session filled with activities that are appropriate and educational for their age group. Activities included Compute It and Little Dot Adventure which allows them to become the computer through simple coding techniques.

Professor of computer science David Fisher said that this is something everyone can enjoy.

“This is something everybody could enjoy. It’s something you could do for your whole life. It’s not a career that’s about to go away. It’s just gonna grow. And the more people we can get with awareness maybe they’ll choose to do this and it’s something they like to do,” Fisher said.

Parents were also being encouraged to join in on the fun during each session.

