Panhandle Weather 12-9-2021
Warm weather continues, we have some rain showers and even a thunderstorm is not out of the question. The best chance of rain comes on Saturday with a cold front. Severe weather looks less likely but we could still see a storm or two that produces strong winds, and possibly a brief tornado, can`t be ruled out Saturday afternoon and into the overnight hours as the line of showers and storms progresses east. Still, lots to be fine-tuned but the prospects of Saturday look better. Cooler conditions move in for our Sunday.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0