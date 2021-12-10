Panhandle Weather 12-9-2021

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mild start to the week continues, as we hit a very mild 59 degrees on Tuesday afternoon with bright sunny skies. Tomorrow will be almost as nice but with a few more clouds with an expected high of around 55. We may see more clouds from later Wednesday into Thursday, and even a touch of drizzle is possible Thursday night as easterly winds take shape. By Friday we are still looking at mild temperatures, but Thursday we may reach the mid 60’s! Some showers are likely on Friday night and again on Saturday, but with continued mild temperatures. By Sunday a chillier and breezy day is on tap and we may only reach the mid 40’s once again. It should be dry but chilly, for the Ravens game here on Sunday. Have a nice mild afternoon today! Bob Turk

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO