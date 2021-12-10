ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle Weather 12-9-2021

By Ross Whitley
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Isln6_0dIuaqZC00

Warm weather continues, we have some rain showers and even a thunderstorm is not out of the question. The best chance of rain comes on Saturday with a cold front. Severe weather looks less likely but we could still see a storm or two that produces strong winds, and possibly a brief tornado, can`t be ruled out Saturday afternoon and into the overnight hours as the line of showers and storms progresses east. Still, lots to be fine-tuned but the prospects of Saturday look better. Cooler conditions move in for our Sunday.

