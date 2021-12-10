Timbers Army awaits historic MLS Cup outside Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kickoff for the biggest game in Portland Timbers history is less than 48 hours away — and the Timbers Army is ready.

For the second day in a row, the line of campers for wrist bands is growing outside Providence Park. Those wrist bands allow Timbers Army members to get the best choice of seats for Saturday’s big game.

Timber Joey stands in front of a giant replica of the MLS Cup in Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland, December 9, 2021 (KOIN)

Fans say camping out is all part of the fun.

“Waiting in line and doing line culture with people is really fun,” said Timbers fan Annalisha. “You meet new people. I came with my cousin and he was going to camp out by himself but I didn’t feel like that was right. So, had to come put in the time and energy and spend it with him.”

The line of campers wraps down Southwest 18th Avenue, around the Multnomah Athletic Club and then up Salmon Street. Wrist bands are being handed out Friday morning.

Kickoff between the Timbers and NYC FC is noon on Saturday.

Restricted street parking around Providence Park for the Timbers MLS Cup final on December 11, 2021 (KOIN)

Pick up and drop-off locations for rideshares at Providence Park for the Timbers MLS Cup final on December 11, 2021 (KOIN)

MLS Cup arrives Friday

The MLS Cup will arrive at Providence Park at 1:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. Fans can watch the cup’s arrival at the Gate D plaza on the corner of SW Morrison and 18th. Former Timbers greats will be there at that time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.