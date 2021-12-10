ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

2020 Portland protester pleads guilty to brutal assault

By Dan Tilkin
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0y3y_0dIuamHW00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man involved in an attack during a 2020 protest in Portland pleaded guilty Thursday and will be sentenced soon.

Emilio DeLeon and the victim exchanged words before squaring to fight on May 30, 2020 . The man turned and ran with DeLeon in pursuit. DeLeon then punched the man in the face and knocked him to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, a 14-year-old boy kicked him in the head. That kick was caught on video by independent journalist Brandon Farley and was used as a clip in former President Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The teen was also arrested but because he’s a juvenile the Multnomah County DA said they could not update his case.

DeLeon will be back in court to be sentenced for 3rd-degree assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 6

Jacob North
6d ago

2020 Portland RIOTER was convicted of brutal assault. There, fixed the headline for you.

Reply
8
Rev Robert
6d ago

That's Portland brothers and sisters.. Use to be a good place to go for dinner. Now it's a war zone.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brutal Assault
KOIN 6 News

True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Koni Lynn Berry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 20 years ago a woman disappeared in Talent, Oregon and was later found dead. 30-year-old Koni Lynn Berry was last seen in January of 1995 at the Talent club, a local dive bar known for its live music. She told her friends she was leaving for roughly 20 minutes, […]
TALENT, OR
KOIN 6 News

Reward for info on poisoned wolves climbs to nearly $50K

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced non-profit groups and members of the public have pledged a total of $47,736 as of Dec. 15 as a reward for information leading to the person or persons responsible for the poisonings of Oregon's Catherine wolf pack -- which consisted of five wolves -- and three other wolves in Eastern Oregon earlier this year.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy