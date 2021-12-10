ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan's wholesale inflation hits record high as price pressure broadens

By Leika Kihara
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZ1Yu_0dIuaikc00

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s wholesale inflation hit a record 9.0% in November, pushing gains for a ninth straight month, a sign upward pressure on prices from supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs were broadening.

The rising cost pressures, coupled with a weak yen that inflates the price of imported goods, add to pain for the world’s third-largest economy as it emerges from a consumption slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Japan imports a lot of goods, so prices may rise for a range of products. That could dent consumption,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

The year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices companies charge each other for their goods and services, was the fastest pace since comparable data became available in 1981.

It exceeded a median market forecast for an 8.5% gain and a revised 8.3% rise in October, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday.

An index measuring yen-based import prices rose a record 44.3% in November from a year earlier in a sign a weak yen was inflating input costs for Japan, which relies heavily on imports for energy and food products.

Oil and coal prices spiked 49.3% in November from a year earlier, accelerating from a 44.4% gain in October. Other key drivers were steel goods, which rose 23.9%, and chemical goods, which were up 14.1%, the data showed.

In a sign the upward pressure was broadening, wholesale prices also crept up for food and machinery goods as more companies passed on rising input costs, it showed.

But the pass-through remains modest for final goods. While raw material costs spiked 74.6% in November from a year earlier, final goods prices were up just 4.6%.

“It’s true wholesale final goods prices are rising but the pace remains modest,” a BOJ official told a briefing. “Many companies are still cautiously watching whether price hikes would be accepted by customers.”

While Japan has not been immune to the impact of rising commodity inflation, firms have been cautious about passing on higher costs to consumers on concerns cost-sensitive households may hold back on spending. Core consumer prices rose just 0.1% in October from a year earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Wholesale Inflation Makes Biggest Jump Since Records Began

Feeling the pinch of inflation? You’re not alone. Wholesale prices jumped by a record-setting 9.6 percent last month over a year earlier. That has hit small businesses especially hard and prompted many of them to hike costs for consumers, who are already struggling under the weight of inflation levels not seen in decades.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

UK inflation hits decade high, pressuring Bank of England

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before a highly anticipated interest rate decision from the Bank of England.
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher as Fed decision calms nerves

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled its inflation target has been met and it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases, lifting risk appetite. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei gains most in nearly 7 weeks after Fed meet

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index jumped on Thursday to mark its biggest gain in nearly seven weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on winding down pandemic-era bond purchases was in line with investor expectations. The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 2.13% to close at 29,066.32, its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Cgpi#Bank Of Japan#Boj
Reuters

China blue-chips end higher as industrials, financials gain

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stock index ended higher on Thursday as gains in industrial and financial sectors offset weakness in consumer staples firms, while energy shares rose thanks to strong oil and coal prices. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.75% at...
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China ferrous materials leap on hopes of rising steel output

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese steelmaking raw materials futures advanced on Thursday, with coking coal up 5%, fuelled by hopes of recovering steel production after stringent curbs in the first 11 months of the year. The world’s top steel producer churned out 946.36 million tonnes of the metal during...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gold rises as U.S. dollar declines after Fed decision

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as the dollar retreated after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, with investors now awaiting policy decisions from other major central banks. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,785.93 per ounce by 0834 GMT, while...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

European shares surge ahead of ECB outcome

(Reuters) - European stocks jumped on Thursday after upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite, with investors turning to the European Central Bank for its policy update. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4% by 0813 GMT, eyeing its best day in over a week, with tech and energy sectors leading the gains.
MARKETS
Reuters

Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy despite more expensive franc

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is keeping its ultra-loose monetary policy in place, the central bank said on Thursday, despite rising inflation and the Swiss franc hitting its highest valuation in six-and-a-half years. The SNB kept its policy rate locked at -0.75%, as unanimously forecast by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish lira blows through 15 to dollar ahead of rate decision

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low beyond 15 against the dollar on Thursday ahead of another expected interest rate cut by the central bank, which has fallen in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic programme. The lira weakened as much as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hong Kong shares rise as upbeat Fed outlook boosts global risk mood

* Energy shares up 3.7%, WuXi Biotech leads bounce in healthcare. Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday after an upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted global risk sentiment, while the healthcare sector jumped more than 3% to snap a four-day slump. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 54.74 points, or 0.23%, at 23,475.50. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.08% to 8,349.65.
STOCKS
Reuters

Norway hikes interest rates, with more to come

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes will likely follow next year despite an ongoing surge of coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight...
WORLD
Reuters

German wages barely grew in 2021 despite skyrocketing inflation

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - German collectively agreed wages barely grew this year despite soaring inflation, data showed on Thursday, effectively leaving consumers with less money in their wallets, which could hurt future household spending in Europe's largest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said the negotiated wages of unionised employees...
BUSINESS
okcfox.com

Cost of wholesale goods rising at record rate as inflation woes continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — The average price distributors are paying manufacturers for wholesale goods is rising at a record rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index (PPI). November’s PPI rose nearly a full percent, according to the BLS, which pushes the PPI's final demand index...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. producer prices soar as supply bottlenecks persist

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago and supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. The report from the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy