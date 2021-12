ARPG fans should get ready for a new adventure -- Amazon Games and Smilegate have set the Lost Ark release date for February 2022 on PC via Steam. Although Amazon Games is better known for its recent release of New World, it isn't the only project that it has in the works. Amazon Games had signed a publishing agreement with Smilegate in August of last year; less than a year later, it announced that it was bringing Smilegate's MMOARPG Lost Ark to the West. It proved to be a good decision -- a closed beta for the game debuted in the Top 10 on Steam earlier this year.

