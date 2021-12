Elden Ring served up a new, predictably fatalistic story trailer at The Game Awards, giving us a closer look at the demigods who rule over the Lands Between. This trailer was jointly introduced by Geoff Keighly and an actual Pot Boy, who The Game Awards somehow managed to book, so it was clear it would be good. It's classic Elden Ring ethos all the way down: a mysterious and soft spoken maiden with a bunch of hands, straight-up body horror, giants lumbering amidst torch-wielding mobs, and utter chaos in the fallout of the shattered, titular Elden Ring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO