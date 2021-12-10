Tickets go on sale Friday for Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour
Garth Brooks will be coming to Baton Rouge in April of 2022.
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10 A.M. CST. Concert ticket buyers will have an 8 ticket limit.
Concert organizers say to sign-up early and go to www.TicketMasters.com/GarthBrooks now to create your account and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.
The waiting room to access Garth Brook's tickets will begin at 9 AM, for a chance to be first in line.
The concert will be at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 30 at 7 P.M. in Baton Rouge, rain or shine.
