Tickets go on sale Friday for Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour

By KATC NEWS
 6 days ago
Garth Brooks will be coming to Baton Rouge in April of 2022.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10 A.M. CST. Concert ticket buyers will have an 8 ticket limit.

Concert organizers say to sign-up early and go to www.TicketMasters.com/GarthBrooks now to create your account and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

The waiting room to access Garth Brook's tickets will begin at 9 AM, for a chance to be first in line.

The concert will be at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 30 at 7 P.M. in Baton Rouge, rain or shine.

