Annual toy drive underway at McMillan's Pub

A Lafayette woman is making sure Christmas will be memorable for hundreds of Acadiana children this year.

Robin McMillan, the founder of Rosa's Angels, is preparing for her annual toy drive.

If you'd like to help out and wrap gifts, you can do so by attending a gift-wrapping party being held this Saturday.

"When you give someone something, that you don't even know, it's a special feeling in your heart because they'll never repay you, but you know what, you've helped someone," she explained. "You've made someone's day, paying it forward."

McMillan says she holds the annual drive in memory of her mother.

Saturday's party is being held at the pub downtown, located at 2905 E Simcoe St.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel