ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Annual toy drive underway at McMillan's Pub

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pM8U_0dIuaYsE00

A Lafayette woman is making sure Christmas will be memorable for hundreds of Acadiana children this year.

Robin McMillan, the founder of Rosa's Angels, is preparing for her annual toy drive.

If you'd like to help out and wrap gifts, you can do so by attending a gift-wrapping party being held this Saturday.

"When you give someone something, that you don't even know, it's a special feeling in your heart because they'll never repay you, but you know what, you've helped someone," she explained. "You've made someone's day, paying it forward."

McMillan says she holds the annual drive in memory of her mother.

Saturday's party is being held at the pub downtown, located at 2905 E Simcoe St.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

SMILE Community Action holds Christmas Without Walls event

SMILE Community Action Agency is doing what it can to help out Acadiana nonprofits during the holidays. The agency is partnering with Rosie's Angels to give what it can to those in need - that includes treats, hot cocoa, and more. The organizations held an event Wednesday called Christmas Without Walls.
CHARITIES
KATC News

Spirit of Acadiana: Final preps for Christmas in the Park

They're getting tables out there for the dining hall, but lots of work has been done on displays and lights and stages. Yep, Christmas in the Park begins Thursday night!!. "I can't describe how it's been for EB (park co-founder Elizabeth Brooks)," says Moncus Park Events and Programming Director Heather Twichell, "and some of the people that have been on the team for a long time, they get chills or they get like, 'We're having Christmas, I can't believe.'"
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Organizations partner up for dog food, blanket drive

It's the holiday season, and while everyone is hustling to finish up their Christmas shopping, make sure not to forget about our four-legged friends. Several organizations in Evangeline Parish are doing just that, as they're partnering up to hold a dog food and blanket drive. All food and blankets will go straight to the parish rescue, Every Paw Animal Rescue.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KATC News

Lafayette business hosts sensory-friendly Creole Santa photos

A Lafayette business had a goal this year: to make sure every child got a chance to see Santa Claus. Monday, Sweet Envie LLC held a sensory-friendly Creole Santa photo shoot. All children were invited, but especially those who may have had different needs than others. Organizers wanted to make sure each child was able to give their Christmas list to Santa.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Giles Automotive donates to local charity

Dreams Come True of Louisiana received a donation Monday thanks to a local car dealership. Bob Giles of Giles Automotive is using his nomination as 2022 Dealer of the Year by TIME and Ally Financial to donate to the agency.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
KATC News

Frosty the Snowman arrives in Acadiana

Frosty the Snowman has officially arrived in Acadiana for the holiday season. We know what you're thinking: how is a snowman surviving in 70 degree weather?. Well, Frosty is actually a mechanical snowman made by Mauricio Ferreyros and his son, Joel.
TWITTER
KATC News

Blackham Coliseum monoclonal antibody treatment site permanently closing

Louisiana's monoclonal antibody treatment sites will temporarily close at various times throughout the holidays, but two sites are permanently closing. Lafayette's Blackham Coliseum site will end operations on December 15 and the site at Big Lots in Thibodaux will do so on December 30. Several sites continue to operate in the Acadiana region; a full list is below.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Final ArtWalk for 2021 was in the Christmas spirit

The final ArtWalk of this year was another one to remember. The Holiday ArtWalk was in a beautiful and cool late evening for patrons of a variety of artistic styles. As usual, the locale was downtown Lafayette, and the creative revelry was on display and enjoyed from 4 PM until 8 PM this evening from Jefferson to Vermilion Streets.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Mcmillan S Pub#Rosa S Angels#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

UPDATE: Stolen truck located

UPDATE: The stolen truck featured in Acadia Crime Stoppers Tuesday night has been located. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a vehicle theft that occurred in the 800 block of W. Plaquemine St. near Church Point. The theft occurred the night of December 10, 2021.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy