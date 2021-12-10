ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito community invited for storm readiness meeting

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TENE0_0dIuaXzV00

Montecito community members are invited to take part in a storm readiness meeting on Thursday evening.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School, located at 385 San Ysidro Rd. in Santa Barbara.

Those unable to attend in person can join the meeting virtually, available on Cox Cable TV channel 20 or on Santa Barbara County's YouTube channel.

Montecito Fire Department announced on Twitter that a sandbag filling station is open for use at Lower Manning Park.

#Cable Tv#Sandbag#Tv Channel#Montecito Union School#Cox Cable Tv#Montecito Fire Department
