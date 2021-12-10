Montecito community invited for storm readiness meeting

Montecito community members are invited to take part in a storm readiness meeting on Thursday evening.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School, located at 385 San Ysidro Rd. in Santa Barbara.

Those unable to attend in person can join the meeting virtually, available on Cox Cable TV channel 20 or on Santa Barbara County's YouTube channel.

Montecito Fire Department announced on Twitter that a sandbag filling station is open for use at Lower Manning Park.